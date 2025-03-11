^

Business

Citi eyes more involvement in interest rate swap market

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
March 11, 2025 | 12:00am
Citi eyes more involvement in interest rate swap market
In this file photo taken on February 08, 2021 A branch of Citibank is seen in the Financial district in New York on February 8, 2021. Citigroup announced on April 15, 2021, it will exit 13 international consumer banking markets, including China and India, shifting its focus to wealth management and away from retail banking where it lacks scale.
Kena Betancur / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Citi Philippines is optimistic about the development of the country’s capital market, particularly the peso Interest Rate Swap (IRS) market, as it continues to push for broader participation from both local and offshore investors.

Paul Favila, country head at Citi Philippines and chairman of the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) Open Market Committee, said discussions are ongoing to open the peso IRS market to offshore investors.

“We are also looking at opening up that market as we should, even for offshore investors. Because they need that, right? If you want to invest in the Philippines, you need to have a way to hedge yourself,” he said.

Favila noted that while there has been notable progress in trading volume, adoption of the IRS still has a long way to go. The key is to ensure that the market is not limited to interbank transactions but is actively utilized by end-users, such as corporate clients and institutional investors.

“We want to make sure that there is more reception coming from the end-users. I always stress that this is not a market just among the banks, right? Otherwise, it doesn’t serve a purpose. It becomes speculative,” Favila said.

The enhanced peso IRS market went live in November last year, marking a significant step toward advancing capital market development and providing market participants with improved tools for managing interest rate risks.

The peso IRS allows investors to manage interest rate risks by exchanging fixed and floating interest rate payments. This is particularly crucial for foreign investors looking to protect their assets amid market fluctuations.

As part of the broader capital market development agenda, Favila said he is optimistic about ongoing efforts to strengthen the repurchase agreement (repo) market in coordination with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The development of the peso IRS and other capital market instruments is seen as a crucial component in deepening the Philippines’ financial market, fostering more investment inflows, and providing robust risk management tools for investors.

CITI PHILIPPINES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US takes rivalry with China to the high seas

US takes rivalry with China to the high seas

By Fabien Zamora | 1 day ago
The United States may still have the world's most powerful navy but it seems to have realized that this is no longer sufficient...
Business
fbtw
Ayala bringing township vibe to ABS-CBN property

Ayala bringing township vibe to ABS-CBN property

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
A new mixed-use development will soon replace a portion of ABS-CBN Corp.’s headquarters in Quezon City once real estate...
Business
fbtw
March 11: Fuel prices down for 2nd week straight, near P2 per liter drop

March 11: Fuel prices down for 2nd week straight, near P2 per liter drop

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 13 hours ago
Motorists can expect fuel prices to drop by almost P2 per liter on Tuesday, March 11, marking the second straight week of...
Business
fbtw

ABS-CBN pays its debts

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
I had an inkling it was coming.
Business
fbtw
Mining industry vital for energy shift &mdash; group

Mining industry vital for energy shift — group

5 hours ago
Chamber of Mines President and CEO Mike Toledo said the mining industry plays a key role in combating climate change, citing...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Ensuring compliance: Preservation and examination of books of accounts

By Carla Mea Ravelo | 56 minutes ago
Businesses are required to maintain and preserve books of accounts for a certain period in compliance with tax laws and regulations.
Business
fbtw
Use of P6.5 billion fund for free WiFi to be recalibrated

Use of P6.5 billion fund for free WiFi to be recalibrated

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 56 minutes ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology is recalibrating the use of P6.5 billion in funds for the...
Business
fbtw

Thrift banks seek lower liquidity ratio

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 56 minutes ago
Mid-sized banks are hopeful that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will consider lowering the minimum liquidity ratio (MLR) for medium-sized banks, following the decision to remove their reserve requirement ratio,...
Business
fbtw
Government releases record P4.9 trillion in cash allocations

Government releases record P4.9 trillion in cash allocations

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 56 minutes ago
The government released a record P4.9 trillion in cash allocations last year largely to finance infrastructure projects, as...
Business
fbtw

Gender equality seen reversing

By Marianne Go | 56 minutes ago
Pio Smith, the regional director for Asia and the Pacific of the United Nations Population Fund, is warning that gender equality is in danger of reversing after almost 30 years of hard-won gains as “economic...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with