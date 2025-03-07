^

Business

Furniture makers seek government support to boost exports

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
March 7, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The furniture sector is seeking support from the government to position the country as a key player in the international market.

“Our goal is to reposition ourselves back, not only here in the domestic market, but also the international stage,” Erwin Tan, overall exhibition chairman of the Philippine International Furniture Show (PIFS) told reporters yesterday.

To bring back the glory of the furniture industry, the sector will be needing government support.

“We just hope that they will support us more, open up the doors for us, especially in the international scene,” Tan said.

He said it is very expensive to bring shows like the PIFS abroad.

“But with the government there, it’s going to be easier for us. They have all the connections, they have all the resources, so we really need their support,” he said.

While the European Union’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus allows beneficiary countries like the Philippines to export goods to the bloc at zero tariff, Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. president Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr. said this benefit is not being utilized by the country’s exporters.

“For me, we should recover it (market).  We’re losing to our neighbors,” he said.

Tan said the industry, which is currently working with the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Tourism, is looking to strengthen the collaboration for the sector to grow and thrive.

He said the industry has a positive outlook on the sector’s growth this year as the construction business is booming.

“All the projects that have been put on hold are now ongoing. So we feel bullish about it and that is why we try our best to improve the outlets or the shows like what you see now because we want to entice them and we’d like to let them know that there are a lot of things that they can get out of the country like locally made products,” he said.

This year’s edition of the PIFS being held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City until tomorrow, has more than 100 participating exhibitors.

It is expected to have around 15,000 attendees such as homeowners, architects, interior designers and business professionals.

FURNITURE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Government steps in to keep Lufthansa operating in Philippines

Government steps in to keep Lufthansa operating in Philippines

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The government is exploring ways to convince a prized investor at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to stay, as it reportedly...
Business
fbtw
Rails for progress

Rails for progress

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 day ago
Newly appointed Department of Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon is already generating significant optimism after voicing...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Vietnam overtaking Philippines as China&rsquo;s top banana supplier long expected&rsquo;

‘Vietnam overtaking Philippines as China’s top banana supplier long expected’

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
The Philippines losing its crown as the top banana supplier to China was a long time coming.
Business
fbtw
Low inflation, low borrowings via PhilHealth idle fund transfer

Low inflation, low borrowings via PhilHealth idle fund transfer

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 1 day ago
Yesterday, the Philippine Statistics Authority released the inflation data for February 2025 at only 2.1 percent, nice.
Business
fbtw
DMCI, Nickel Asia join forces for planned nickel processing

DMCI, Nickel Asia join forces for planned nickel processing

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
DMCI Mining Corp. of the Consunji Group and leading nickel producer Nickel Asia Corp. would explore together the feasibility...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOTr to cancel contract for common rail station

DOTr to cancel contract for common rail station

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 42 minutes ago
Commuters may have to wait longer before they can switch seamlessly through Metro Manila’s rail lines, as the government...
Business
fbtw

ICTSI docks record $850 million profit in 2024

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 42 minutes ago
Logistics giant International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) posted an all-time high $850 million profit last year, and plans to follow this up with further expansion by raising its capital expenditures...
Business
fbtw
SMIC recognized for landmark bond offer

SMIC recognized for landmark bond offer

By Richmond Mercurio | 42 minutes ago
SM Investments Corp. said that its strategic growth and credit track record has been affirmed through the recognition of its...
Business
fbtw
World Bank OKs $950 million loan for transport, health projects

World Bank OKs $950 million loan for transport, health projects

By Louella Desiderio | 42 minutes ago
The World Bank has approved loans amounting to around $950 million to support transport and health projects in the Phili...
Business
fbtw
Ayala: The real score

Ayala: The real score

By Marianne Go | 42 minutes ago
Their sport was rugby, but Ayala Corp.’s young leaders –  Jaime Alfonso Zobel  (son of Jaime Augusto...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with