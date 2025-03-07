Globe data centers fully shifted to RE

MANILA, Philippines — Telco giant Globe Telecom Inc. has shifted all of its data centers to 100 percent renewable energy (RE) to reduce the carbon footprint of facilities known for its high power consumption.

Globe unit ST Telemedia Global Data Centers (STT GDC) Philippines said it has transitioned all of its data centers to full RE.

STT GDC Philippines president and CEO Carlo Malana said the company partnered with the Retail Electricity Suppliers Association in obtaining renewable supply.

Likewise, STT GDC Philippines adopted new solutions on energy saving by placing solar panels on top of electric vehicle charging stations. Malana said the company would keep on looking for other ways to improve its utilization of RE.

STT GDC Philippines is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. Further, it wants to take the lead in promoting RE for data center operations in the Philippines.

“Operating on renewable energy is a significant step forward, as it showcases our determination to lead the way in sustainability best practices within the data center industry,” Malana said.

“We aim to be a catalyst for positive change, inspiring others to embrace renewable energy and to contribute to the global push for a low-carbon economy,” he added.

Given the volume of information processed and stored in data centers, they require megawatts of power to run consistently.

STT GDC Philippines is building the largest data center in the Philippines, locating it in Quezon City. The facility, costing about $1 billion, is designed to have a capacity of 124 MW, and it is set to partially operate by the second quarter of this year.

For 2025, STT GDC Philippines expects to complete its projects in Quezon City and Cavite. The company aims to increase its capacity to 33 MW this year and to 52 MW by 2026.

Globe, the parent of STT GDC Philippines, believes that data center demand would boom in the future, as tech giants like Amazon, Google and Meta are always on the hunt for facilities where they can store applications and information.

STT GDC Philippines is also betting on the rise of artificial intelligence to stimulate demand for data centers, with AI projected to contribute 12 percent, or $92 billion, to the economy by 2030.