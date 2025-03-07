^

Business

Globe data centers fully shifted to RE

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
March 7, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Telco giant Globe Telecom Inc. has shifted all of its data centers to 100 percent renewable energy (RE) to reduce the carbon footprint of facilities known for its high power consumption.

Globe unit ST Telemedia Global Data Centers (STT GDC) Philippines said it has transitioned all of its data centers to full RE.

STT GDC Philippines president and CEO Carlo Malana said the company partnered with the Retail Electricity Suppliers Association in obtaining renewable supply.

Likewise, STT GDC Philippines adopted new solutions on energy saving by placing solar panels on top of electric vehicle charging stations. Malana said the company would keep on looking for other ways to improve its utilization of RE.

STT GDC Philippines is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. Further, it wants to take the lead in promoting RE for data center operations in the Philippines.

“Operating on renewable energy is a significant step forward, as it showcases our determination to lead the way in sustainability best practices within the data center industry,” Malana said.

“We aim to be a catalyst for positive change, inspiring others to embrace renewable energy and to contribute to the global push for a low-carbon economy,” he added.

Given the volume of information processed and stored in data centers, they require megawatts of power to run consistently.

STT GDC Philippines is building the largest data center in the Philippines, locating it in Quezon City. The facility, costing about $1 billion, is designed to have a capacity of 124 MW, and it is set to partially operate by the second quarter of this year.

For 2025, STT GDC Philippines expects to complete its projects in Quezon City and Cavite. The company aims to increase its capacity to 33 MW this year and to 52 MW by 2026.

Globe, the parent of STT GDC Philippines, believes that data center demand would boom in the future, as tech giants like Amazon, Google and Meta are always on the hunt for facilities where they can store applications and information.

STT GDC Philippines is also betting on the rise of artificial intelligence to stimulate demand for data centers, with AI projected to contribute 12 percent, or $92 billion, to the economy by 2030.

GLOBE TELECOM

STI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Government steps in to keep Lufthansa operating in Philippines

Government steps in to keep Lufthansa operating in Philippines

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The government is exploring ways to convince a prized investor at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to stay, as it reportedly...
Business
fbtw
Rails for progress

Rails for progress

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 day ago
Newly appointed Department of Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon is already generating significant optimism after voicing...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Vietnam overtaking Philippines as China&rsquo;s top banana supplier long expected&rsquo;

‘Vietnam overtaking Philippines as China’s top banana supplier long expected’

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
The Philippines losing its crown as the top banana supplier to China was a long time coming.
Business
fbtw
Low inflation, low borrowings via PhilHealth idle fund transfer

Low inflation, low borrowings via PhilHealth idle fund transfer

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 1 day ago
Yesterday, the Philippine Statistics Authority released the inflation data for February 2025 at only 2.1 percent, nice.
Business
fbtw
DMCI, Nickel Asia join forces for planned nickel processing

DMCI, Nickel Asia join forces for planned nickel processing

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
DMCI Mining Corp. of the Consunji Group and leading nickel producer Nickel Asia Corp. would explore together the feasibility...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOTr to cancel contract for common rail station

DOTr to cancel contract for common rail station

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 42 minutes ago
Commuters may have to wait longer before they can switch seamlessly through Metro Manila’s rail lines, as the government...
Business
fbtw

ICTSI docks record $850 million profit in 2024

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 42 minutes ago
Logistics giant International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) posted an all-time high $850 million profit last year, and plans to follow this up with further expansion by raising its capital expenditures...
Business
fbtw
SMIC recognized for landmark bond offer

SMIC recognized for landmark bond offer

By Richmond Mercurio | 42 minutes ago
SM Investments Corp. said that its strategic growth and credit track record has been affirmed through the recognition of its...
Business
fbtw
World Bank OKs $950 million loan for transport, health projects

World Bank OKs $950 million loan for transport, health projects

By Louella Desiderio | 42 minutes ago
The World Bank has approved loans amounting to around $950 million to support transport and health projects in the Phili...
Business
fbtw
Ayala: The real score

Ayala: The real score

By Marianne Go | 42 minutes ago
Their sport was rugby, but Ayala Corp.’s young leaders –  Jaime Alfonso Zobel  (son of Jaime Augusto...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with