Century Properties launches 2nd PHirst township

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 7, 2025 | 12:00am
Century Properties Group Inc.
MANILA, Philippines —  Century Properties Group Inc. (CPG), the Antonio family’s listed property developer, has launched its second township project under its first-home brand called PHirst.

CPG said the development of Century PHirst Centrale Batulao in Nasugbu, Batangas marks a significant milestone for the company following the success of PHirst Centrale Hermosa in Bataan, which was launched in March 2022.

“The launch of Century PHirst Centrale Batulao represents another step forward in our mission to redefine first-home living in the Philippines. By developing integrated, well-planned communities, we are not just building homes, we are shaping dynamic environments where families and businesses can grow together,” CPG president and CEO and PHirst vice chairman Marco Antonio said.

Century PHirst Centrale Batulao is a mixed-use estate designed to integrate residential, commercial, institutional and retail establishments.

Spanning 142 hectares along the Nasugbu-Tagaytay National Highway, the development follows the 15-minute city concept to ensure that all of the residents’ needs are within a short distance.

“This township reflects our commitment to innovation, sustainability and inclusive progress, ensuring that more Filipinos have access to a higher quality of life,” Antonio said.

According to CPG, the township is structured around three zones.

The dwell zone includes housing options in various gated villages catering to a range of market segments.

The create zone, on the other hand, spans 13.6 hectares and will feature commercial and retail spaces that aim to attract third-party tenants.

Last is the thrive zone, which will cover 1.2 hectares focused on community-building with amenities such as a church and an events space.

“With the launch of Century PHirst Centrale Batulao, we are not only addressing the housing needs of Filipino families but also contributing to the growth of Batangas and the Southern Luzon region. This township project will create more jobs, support the local economy and offer affordable and mid-tier housing options, helping alleviate the country’s housing backlog,” PHirst president Ricky Celis said.

PHirst has been expanding its footprint across the country, with a total of 27 projects – 26 in Luzon and one in the Visayas.

