DOTr mulls terminating construction deal for common station

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 6, 2025 | 6:30pm
An MRT-3 train is seen in this image the Department of Transportation's MRT-3 page posted in June 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is considering terminating its contract with the construction firm responsible for the Unified Grand Central Station due to prolonged delays.

In a statement on Thursday, March 6, the DOTr said it is reviewing the termination of its contract with the BF Corp.-Foresight Development and Surveying Co. consortium over “excessive delays” in completing the project.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon, who inspected the site on Monday, said construction has been stalled for more than a year.

"Pinagaaralan na ng ating legal team ang final termination ng kontrata para maka-move on na tayo at finally matapos na 'yung proyektong ito," Dizon said in a statement. 

(Our legal team is now studying the final termination of the contract so we can move on and finally finish this project.)

"The delay is unacceptable. This project should by now have been completed at napapakinabangan na ng mga tao," he added.

(The delay is unacceptable. This project should have been completed by now and already benefiting the people.)

BF Corp., associated with the late Bayani Fernando, won the construction contract in 2019.

The Unified Grand Central Station is designed to connect three major train lines—LRT-1, MRT-3, and MRT-7—but has faced major setbacks, including pandemic-related disruptions.

Originally set for an earlier completion, the project is now expected to be finished by 2028—but only if construction resumes soon.

In a separate ambush interview with Dizon, he said the construction has to end as it has become a major inconvenience for motorists and pedestrians.

“'Yung mga ibang bakal doon nakakalat, kinakalawang na, walang nagtatrabaho and 'yun nga yung inconvenience sa pedestrian. Kasi siyempre dahil maraming mga harang, maraming mga barrier, yung construction site, nakatengga na ganoon, 'yung mga commuter natin, 'yung mga pedestrian natin, ang layo ng iniikot, nakikipagsiksikan na sila,” Dizon said. 

(Some of the metal materials there are scattered and rusting, and no one is working. That’s exactly the inconvenience for pedestrians. Because of the many obstructions and barriers from the construction site, which has been left idle, our commuters and pedestrians have to take a long detour and squeeze through crowded areas.)

Philstar.com has reached out to BF Corp. for comment but has yet to receive a response.

