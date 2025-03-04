RLC unveils first EV charging station hub

The event, held on Feb. 28 at the GBF Center 1 in Bridgetowne Destination Estate, brought together leaders from RLC and Wuling Philippines, symbolizing a unified commitment to innovation, sustainability and improved quality of life for all Filipinos.

MANILA, Philippines — Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) has set the stage for a sustainable mobility revolution with the launch of its inaugural GoCharge electric vehicle charging station at the GBF Center 1.

RLC president and CEO Mybelle Aragon-GoBio, together with Robinsons Offices senior vice president and general manager Jericho Go, Wuling Philippines president Lloyd Lee and brand ambassador Shamcey Supsup-Lee formally inked the transformative partnership.

This collaboration inaugurates an initial deployment comprising of car chargers and motorcycle chargers powered entirely by green energy, courtesy of the solar panels installed by Wuling atop the tower late last year.

In addition to standard charging units offering 220V/32A at seven kilowatt with a full charge time of six to seven hours, the new GoCharge hub also includes fast-charging units delivering 400 volts with 114-228A at 60-120kW, allowing vehicles to charge in as little as 30 minutes.

“I believe RLC and Wuling share a vision of creating a more sustainable and future-ready Philippines. As with Wuling, RLC is deeply committed to innovation and excellence,” GoBio said in her remarks during the partnership signing.

Reaffirming this commitment across the company’s diverse portfolio, including office buildings, malls, industrial and logistics facilities, hotels and resorts, condominiums, and destination estates, GoBio highlighted the growing demand for green solutions and emphasized that the future of mobility is electric.

“Our answer to that is GoCharge, RLC’s initiative to build a robust and expansive network of electric vehicle charging solutions. We see Wuling as a very good partner in this initiative,” she said.

Robinsons Offices’ general manager Jericho Go shared his insights on how RLC’s advocacy for electric mobility – helping make EV ownership more convenient and accessible for everyone – can transform Filipino lives.

“When people think of electric vehicles, the common denominator is sustainability, or that it helps reduce our carbon footprint. However, there’s also a transformative economic impact that’s not often talked about,” Go said.

“For an ordinary Filipino family, the savings on ever-rising fuel costs can make a significant difference in their daily life. That money could be redirected to more nutritious food, paying bills, children’s allowances, improved education, healthcare, or even expanding a business. With more affordable mobility and reduced expenses, we can help level the playing field and truly improve lives,” Go added.

RLC plans to further extend the GoCharge network by partnering with EV and energy industry leaders to deploy chargers across their various developments all over the country within the next two years, with a vision to expand to 2,000 charging units within five years.