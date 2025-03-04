^

Business

PSBank earnings up 15% in 2024

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
March 4, 2025 | 12:00am
PSBank earnings up 15% in 2024
The country’s largest thrift bank, owned by Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank), attributed the remarkable performance to the double-digit growth in loans as well as better asset quality.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Ty-led Philippine Savings Bank (PSBank) grew its profit by 15 percent to P5.21 billion last year from P4.53 billion in 2023.

The country’s largest thrift bank, owned by Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank), attributed the remarkable performance to the double-digit growth in loans as well as better asset quality.

“Our record-high performance reflects our commitment to sustainable growth and quality, and the unwavering trust of our clients,” PSBank president Jose Vicente Alde said in a statement.

“Looking ahead, we expect to capitalize on the growing and evolving needs of consumers,” he said.

PSBank’s core revenues, composed of net interest income, service fees and commissions, rose by four percent to P14.11 billion in 2024.

The listed bank also said that its operating expenses remained under control at four percent as the lender pursued its cost optimization strategies.

Total gross loans went up by 15 percent to P144 billion as of December 2024, fueled by strong demand across both consumer and commercial lending segments.

Despite the expansion in loan portfolio, PSBank was able to keep its gross non-performing loans ratio in check at 2.6 percent, lower than 3.3 percent a year ago.

By end-2024, total assets hit P216 billion while total deposits reached P165 billion.Capital funds improved by 10 percent to P44 billion last year. This translated to a total capital adequacy ratio of 23.6 percent and common equity tier 1 ratio of 22.5 percent. Both ratios are above the regulatory minimum levels and are among the highest in the industry.

To date, PSBank’s nationwide network has already reached 250 branches and over 500 in-branch and offsite ATMs – ready to serve its ever-growing client base.

Last month, Metrobank reported a 14-percent increase in net income to an all-time high of P48.1 billion from P42.2 billion a year ago, driven by robust asset expansion and better asset quality.

“The hard work that all Metrobankers put in growing our corporate, middle market, retail and wealth segments as well as our investments in technology and human resources and risk management initiatives continue to bear fruit,” Metrobank president Fabian Dee said.

“This positive momentum and our strong balance sheet set us up very well to continuously meet the growing needs of our clients and to pursue our medium-term strategies,” Dee said.

PSBANK
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
March 4: Gasoline, diesel, kerosene prices cut by as much as P1.40 per liter

March 4: Gasoline, diesel, kerosene prices cut by as much as P1.40 per liter

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 13 hours ago
March kicks off with a welcome drop in fuel prices, providing motorists with around P1 per liter in relief after two straight...
Business
fbtw
More &lsquo;hot money&rsquo; exits Philippines in January

More ‘hot money’ exits Philippines in January

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Foreign capital continued to exit the Philippines in January, marking the second consecutive month of net outflows amid persistent...
Business
fbtw
Philippines raises P22 billion in T-bill auction

Philippines raises P22 billion in T-bill auction

8 hours ago
The Philippine government successfully raised P22.0 billion through the auction of treasury bills, the Bureau of Treasury...
Business
fbtw
SM bankrolls P7 billion to expand retail business

SM bankrolls P7 billion to expand retail business

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), the investment holding company of the Sy family, is pouring in as much as P7 billion this year...
Business
fbtw

Trump’s latest tariff threats rattle markets

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
Last week, the Nasdaq Composite plunged by nearly 10 percent from recent highs, validating the bearish warning from hedge fund titan Steven Cohen which we highlighted in our article last week. Cohen’s prescient...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOTr: Rail projects derailed by ROW involving 49K ISFs

DOTr: Rail projects derailed by ROW involving 49K ISFs

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 52 minutes ago
The government has a lot of catching up to do in securing the right-of-way for big-ticket railways, with nearly 49,000 informal...
Business
fbtw

How to unmask lazy team members

By Rey Elbo | 52 minutes ago
Suppose you assign an ad hoc team of five workers tasked with solving the problem of your factory’s increasing operational costs. The members are Anthony, a consistent hard worker who has been a shoo-in as...
Business
fbtw
LTG profit soars to P28.9 billion

LTG profit soars to P28.9 billion

By Richmond Mercurio | 52 minutes ago
Earnings of taipan Lucio Tan’s LT Group Inc. zoomed to a record high last year, fueled by strong contributions across...
Business
fbtw
URC welcomes inclusion in list of best companies

URC welcomes inclusion in list of best companies

By Richmond Mercurio | 52 minutes ago
Gokongwei-led food and beverage firm Universal Robina Corp. welcomed its inclusion as among the Asia-Pacific’s best...
Business
fbtw

Connecting countries with tax treaties

By Janine Gonzales | 52 minutes ago
In today’s fast-paced and technology-driven world, connections can be made in an instant.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with