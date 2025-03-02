Benguet town brewing into leading source of premium Arabica coffee

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet, Philippines — The hinterland Benguet town of Bakun is brewing its way into becoming one of the country’s leading sources of high-grade Arabica coffee.

Recognized for its distinct quality and flavor, Benguet’s Arabica coffee is now experiencing perk-up demand and fast gaining reputation as a top-tier type, with Bakun poised to meet the market’s growing appetite for this high-value crop.

To support this, Hedcor, the renewable asset manager of AboitizPower, has provided 5,000 Arabica coffee wildlings and 500 cacao seedlings to boost the municipality’s thriving coffee and cacao industry.

“This initiative empowers farmers to scale production, take advantage of the rising demand, and position Bakun as a key player in the coffee industry,” the company said.

The unique terrain of Bakun, situated between 1,200 and 2,500 meters above sea level, offers ideal conditions for cultivating Arabica coffee. This advantage, coupled with the support of partners like Hedcor, creates an opportunity for the community to thrive in the high-value coffee market.

“With the fast-rising popularity of the coffee brand in the market, driven by its distinct quality and flavor, the supply remains limited. That is why we are encouraging our farmers, with the strong support of our partners, to scale up production,” said Bakun municipal agriculturist Enrique Atelba.

“Hedcor’s provision of Arabica coffee wildlings and cacao seedlings builds on the municipality’s agricultural strengths, allowing our community to reach its full potential as a producer of high-value crops, including coffee, cacao, and fruit-bearing crops,” he added.

Hedcor actively supports Bakun’s agricultural development, recognizing the unique highland terrain as ideal for cultivating high-value crops by empowering the community to leverage its agricultural strength. This initiative not only enhances food security and promotes economic growth but also contributes to environmental sustainability.

Beyond supplying Arabica coffee wildlings and cacao seedlings, Hedcor is helping Bakun secure long-term agricultural success. The company also provided 500 each of atis, lemon, rambutan and lanzones seedlings, along with 250 sacks of chicken dung to enrich the soil and support sustainable farming practices.

These efforts complement Hedcor’s broader support for Bakun, including a P1.3-million financial assistance package to fund critical watershed protection and community development initiatives. These projects focus on reforestation and sustainable land management practices to preserve Bakun’s vital watersheds, which serve as lifelines for agricultural productivity, drinking water, and renewable energy generation.

Hedcor president and COO Rolando Pacquiao emphasized the importance of sustaining Bakun’s watershed for both agriculture and clean energy production. “Conserving these watersheds is crucial for sustaining the municipality’s agricultural productivity, supporting power generation, and maintaining overall ecological balance.” Pacquiao said.

He noted that these watersheds directly power Hedcor’s renewable energy facilities, ensuring a reliable and sustainable power supply for the community and neighboring regions. “By supporting watershed protection and agricultural development, we’re helping Bakun not only achieve economic growth but also build resilience for future generations.”

As Bakun farmers scale up production to meet the growing demand for high-grade Arabica coffee, the hinterland Benguet town is well-positioned to strengthen its reputation as a premier source of premium coffee in the Philippines.

This transformation underscores the power of collaboration between communities, private partners, and local governments to create sustainable growth opportunities.