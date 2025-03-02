^

FCF Minerals catapults Nueva Vizcaya town to first-class status

The Philippine Star
March 2, 2025 | 12:00am
FCF Minerals catapults Nueva Vizcaya town to first-class status
The Runruno Gold Project in Nueva Vizcaya
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — From a fourth-class municipality, Quezon town in Nueva Vizcaya leaped its way to attaining first-class status due largely to the socioeconomic impact of the Runruno Gold Project of FCF Minerals Corp.

FCF is a mining company engaged in the exploration, development and commercial operation of mineral claims through the Runruno Gold Project. The Makati-based company was incorporated in 2001 and became a wholly owned subsidiary of London-listed Metals Exploration Plc. in September 2005.

Quezon Mayor Dolores Binwag said FCF has been instrumental in various infrastructure improvements, job creation, education support and better health care services for residents.

“All the barangays, aside from Runruno where the mining project is, are receiving their share of the national wealth from the excise tax being paid by FCF to the government. This share is channeled to projects that would benefit the people such as a P150-million road project and other infrastructure,” Binwag said.

Nueva Vizcaya Provincial Planning and Development officer Edgardo Sabado said up to 97 percent of the company’s employees are residents of the town, making FCF’s mining operations a major economic driver.

“Thus, FCF also contributes to the economy of the municipality when it comes to the salaries and wages being received by the employees,” Sabado said, adding that the company’s operation is responsible for a significant part of the province’s gross domestic product.

Binwag also cited the educational initiatives of FCF as being crucial to the improvement of the town.

“Many young people here have become professionals despite their parents’ inability to send them to school, because they are FCF scholars,” Binwag said.

FCF’s reputation as a leader in responsible mining was exemplified recently as it was awarded the prestigious Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Award for the third consecutive year and simultaneously received the Safest Mining Operation and the Safest Surface Mining Operation Awards during the 70th National Mine Safety and Environment Conference held in Baguio City.

“We are never complacent when it comes to the safety of our host communities, and that we are dedicated to improving their lives and helping them achieve a better quality of living for themselves and their families,” said Darren Bowden, CEO of both Metals Exploration and FCF.

“Our vow is to conduct mining operations only if we can do so responsibly, sustainably, and in harmony with our communities and the environment,” he said.

