BAIPHIL holds 33rd national convention

MANILA, Philippines — The Bankers Institute of the Philippines, Inc. (BAIPHIL) will hold its 33rd national convention at the Iloilo Convention Center (ICON), Mandurriao, Iloilo City on March 6 to 8.

Following the theme, “Harmonizing Cultural Tradition and Technological Innovation Towards a Responsible Banking Legacy,” the convention explores cutting-edge innovations in artificial intelligence, machine learning and other digital assets, but also deeply reflects on the rich cultural heritage that has shaped our nation’s identity.

“As we look into the future of banking, the topics and activities of BAICON provide participants with the consciousness to responsibly harness the potential of digital technologies delivered through the perspective of our esteemed roster of speakers – from banking regulators and industry leaders with decades of experience. This event is also an excellent opportunity to build strong networks, and connect with companies and exhibitors relevant to the banking industry,” BAIPHIL president Inigo Regalado III said.

The convention is open to all directors, executives and senior supervisors in the banking industry.

BAIPHIL is a non-stock, non-profit organization composed of BSP-supervised financial institutions and founded in 1941. At present, BAIPHIL has 70 institutional members, 163 associate members and 99 sustaining life members.

For registration and more information, visit BAIPHIL website at www.baiphil.org under the National Convention bar.