^

Business

BAIPHIL holds 33rd national convention

The Philippine Star
March 1, 2025 | 12:00am
BAIPHIL holds 33rd national convention
Following the theme, “Harmonizing Cultural Tradition and Technological Innovation Towards a Responsible Banking Legacy,” the convention explores cutting-edge innovations in artificial intelligence, machine learning and other digital assets, but also deeply reflects on the rich cultural heritage that has shaped our nation’s identity.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Bankers Institute of the Philippines, Inc. (BAIPHIL) will hold its 33rd national convention at the Iloilo Convention Center (ICON), Mandurriao, Iloilo City on March 6 to 8.

Following the theme, “Harmonizing Cultural Tradition and Technological Innovation Towards a Responsible Banking Legacy,” the convention explores cutting-edge innovations in artificial intelligence, machine learning and other digital assets, but also deeply reflects on the rich cultural heritage that has shaped our nation’s identity.

“As we look into the future of banking, the topics and activities of BAICON provide participants with the consciousness to responsibly harness the potential of digital technologies delivered through the perspective of our esteemed roster of speakers – from banking regulators and industry leaders with decades of experience. This event is also an excellent opportunity to build strong networks, and connect with companies and exhibitors relevant to the banking industry,” BAIPHIL president Inigo Regalado III said.

The convention is open to all directors, executives and senior supervisors in the banking industry.

BAIPHIL is a non-stock, non-profit organization composed of BSP-supervised financial institutions and founded in 1941. At present, BAIPHIL has 70 institutional members, 163 associate members and 99 sustaining life members.

 

 

For registration and more information, visit BAIPHIL website at www.baiphil.org under the National Convention bar.

BAIPHIL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines still open to joint exploration with China if legal terms met

Philippines still open to joint exploration with China if legal terms met

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
Despite rising maritime tensions with China, the Philippines is keeping the door open for possible joint oil and gas exploration...
Business
fbtw
Traders deny surge in cement imports

Traders deny surge in cement imports

1 day ago
Cement importers have denied any significant increase in the volume of cement imports into the country, warning that additional...
Business
fbtw
Chinabank income hits all-time high

Chinabank income hits all-time high

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Higher core business revenues boosted the net income of Sy-led China Banking Corp. by 13 percent to hit another record high...
Business
fbtw
ABS-CBN sells part of HQ to Ayala Land for P6 billion

ABS-CBN sells part of HQ to Ayala Land for P6 billion

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Lopezes are selling more than two-thirds of their ABS-CBN Corp. property in Quezon City to the Zobels to raise over P6...
Business
fbtw
ABS-CBN to sell a portion of land property to Ayala Land

ABS-CBN to sell a portion of land property to Ayala Land

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
ABS-CBN said that they plan to consolidate its operations within the remaining 1.4 hectares of their Quezon City property...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Safeguard duties on cement

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
The Department of Trade and Industry recently ordered the imposition of provisional safeguard duties on imports of ordinary Portland cement and blended cement at the rate of P400 per metric ton or P16 per 40 kg bag...
Business
fbtw
SPNEC signs P150 billion loan for MTerra Solar

SPNEC signs P150 billion loan for MTerra Solar

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Pangilinan-led SP New Energy Corp. has secured a P150-billion financing deal from a consortium of six local banks to fund...
Business
fbtw
PCC clears foreign takeover of Dito

PCC clears foreign takeover of Dito

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Dito CME Holdings Corp. has received the green light from the competition regulator to proceed with its plan to hand over...
Business
fbtw

Watsons to power more Philippines stores with solar energy

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Health and beauty retailer Watsons Philippines is planning to power 30 more stores and one distribution center with renewable energy this year, in line with its commitment to sustainability.
Business
fbtw
SMIC income rises 7% to P82.6 billion in 2024

SMIC income rises 7% to P82.6 billion in 2024

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
SM Investments Corp. the investment holding company of the Sy family, recorded higher profit last year despite inflationary...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with