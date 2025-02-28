AI-driven solutions to shape the future of hospitality at upcoming HORECA trade event

MANILA, Philippines — Cutting-edge advancements in AI-powered automation, digital procurement and smart solutions will take center stage at the upcoming THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2025, a premier Hospitality, Restaurant, and Catering (HoReCa) trade event in Bangkok, Thailand, from March 5–7.

This year’s event will debut groundbreaking industry features aimed at transforming business operations and is anticipated to generate a trade value of no less than 4 billion Baht.

New for 2025, the Tech Lounge at THAIFEX – HOREC Academy will serve as a hub for AI-powered automation, digital procurement, and financial solutions that are reshaping hospitality.

“AI automation, digital procurement, and sustainability are no longer trends; they are essential strategies for future growth,” says Mathias Kuepper, managing director and VP Asia-Pacific of Koelnmesse.

During the three-day event, attendees can explore hands-on demonstrations and expert-led discussions on automation, AI, and cloud-based solutions that streamline operations, reduce costs and improve guest experiences.

The focus will also be on predictive purchasing, AI-driven inventory and automated financial systems that enable seamless business integration.

Meanwhile, the THAIFEX – HOREC Xperiential Zone will offer an interactive space where attendees can witness next-generation hospitality and food service innovations through live demonstrations and guided tours.

“With the Tech Lounge showcasing automation, the Xperiential Zone bringing innovation into real-world applications, and the Asian Pizza Show Academy aligning with the expected growth in Southeast Asia, every program is built for businesses looking to adapt, scale, and lead,” Kuepper added.

Participants will have the opportunity to test, evaluate and integrate new solutions into their businesses, allowing them to make smarter, future-proof decisions.

Beyond technological advancements, the event will also spotlight culinary expertise and industry talent.

The Asian Pizza Show Academy, a growing trend in Asia, will make its debut, featuring live demonstrations and expert insights into the region’s expanding pizza market.

Additionally, highly anticipated industry competitions, including the ASEAN Barista Team Championship and the Thailand Ultimate Housekeeping Challenge, will return to showcase top-tier skills and innovation in their respective fields.

Organized through the collaboration of Thailand’s Depertment of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Thailand, Thai Chamber of Commerce and Koelnmesse, the event will take place from March 5-7 at the IMPACT Exhibition Centre, Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand, featuring over 400 exhibitors from 23 countries/regions, including the Philippines, and over 20,000 professionals.