^

Business

AI-driven solutions to shape the future of hospitality at upcoming HORECA trade event

Philstar.com
February 28, 2025 | 11:36am
AI-driven solutions to shape the future of hospitality at upcoming HORECA trade event
HORECA Trade Event
(Released)

MANILA, Philippines — Cutting-edge advancements in AI-powered automation, digital procurement and smart solutions will take center stage at the upcoming THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2025, a premier Hospitality, Restaurant, and Catering (HoReCa) trade event in Bangkok, Thailand, from March 5–7.

This year’s event will debut groundbreaking industry features aimed at transforming business operations and is anticipated to generate a trade value of no less than 4 billion Baht. 

New for 2025, the Tech Lounge at THAIFEX – HOREC Academy will serve as a hub for AI-powered automation, digital procurement, and financial solutions that are reshaping hospitality.

“AI automation, digital procurement, and sustainability are no longer trends; they are essential strategies for future growth,” says Mathias Kuepper, managing director and VP Asia-Pacific of Koelnmesse. 

During the three-day event, attendees can explore hands-on demonstrations and expert-led discussions on automation, AI, and cloud-based solutions that streamline operations, reduce costs and improve guest experiences. 

The focus will also be on predictive purchasing, AI-driven inventory and automated financial systems that enable seamless business integration.

Meanwhile, the THAIFEX – HOREC Xperiential Zone will offer an interactive space where attendees can witness next-generation hospitality and food service innovations through live demonstrations and guided tours. 

“With the Tech Lounge showcasing automation, the Xperiential Zone bringing innovation into real-world applications, and the Asian Pizza Show Academy aligning with the expected growth in Southeast Asia, every program is built for businesses looking to adapt, scale, and lead,” Kuepper added. 

Participants will have the opportunity to test, evaluate and integrate new solutions into their businesses, allowing them to make smarter, future-proof decisions. 

Beyond technological advancements, the event will also spotlight culinary expertise and industry talent. 

The Asian Pizza Show Academy, a growing trend in Asia, will make its debut, featuring live demonstrations and expert insights into the region’s expanding pizza market. 

Additionally, highly anticipated industry competitions, including the ASEAN Barista Team Championship and the Thailand Ultimate Housekeeping Challenge, will return to showcase top-tier skills and innovation in their respective fields.

Organized through the collaboration of Thailand’s Depertment of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Thailand, Thai Chamber of Commerce and Koelnmesse, the event will take place from March 5-7 at the IMPACT Exhibition Centre, Muang Thong Thani,  Bangkok, Thailand, featuring over 400 exhibitors from 23 countries/regions, including the Philippines, and over 20,000 professionals. 

THAIFEX
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Traders deny surge in cement imports

Traders deny surge in cement imports

12 hours ago
Cement importers have denied any significant increase in the volume of cement imports into the country, warning that additional...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines data center pipeline needs $1.09 billion to build&rsquo;

‘Philippines data center pipeline needs $1.09 billion to build’

By Catherine Talavera | 12 hours ago
The Philippines will need approximately $1.09 billion worth of capital to build data centers in the pipeline for the coming...
Business
fbtw
ACEN powering Innoland&rsquo;s Aeon Center with clean energy

ACEN powering Innoland’s Aeon Center with clean energy

By Brix Lelis | 12 hours ago
Ayala-led ACEN Corp. has teamed up with property developer Innoland Development Corp. to power Aeon Center, a 19-story office...
Business
fbtw
ABS-CBN sells part of HQ to Ayala Land for P6 billion

ABS-CBN sells part of HQ to Ayala Land for P6 billion

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 12 hours ago
The Lopezes are selling more than two-thirds of their ABS-CBN Corp. property in Quezon City to the Zobels to raise over P6...
Business
fbtw
Maynilad ready to go public by Q3

Maynilad ready to go public by Q3

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Maynilad Water Services Inc. is pushing through with its initial public offering by the third quarter.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Stock market tumbles on lack of catalysts

Stock market tumbles on lack of catalysts

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Share prices fell as investors failed to find fresh catalysts to sustain an upward momentum.
Business
fbtw
Chinabank income hits all-time high

Chinabank income hits all-time high

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 12 hours ago
Higher core business revenues boosted the net income of Sy-led China Banking Corp. by 13 percent to hit another record high...
Business
fbtw
BDO strengthens partnership with Japan&rsquo;s Shizuoka Bank

BDO strengthens partnership with Japan’s Shizuoka Bank

By Catherine Talavera | 12 hours ago
BDO Unibank Inc. has expanded its partnership with Japan’s Shizuoka Bank Ltd. to boost trade and investment opportunities...
Business
fbtw
Honda Philippines eyes growth in marine business

Honda Philippines eyes growth in marine business

By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
Honda Philippines Inc. is aiming to grow its marine business as it sees opportunities to cater to the government and even...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with