Retail summit gathers top industry executives

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) is staging the 3rd Retail Leaders Summit (RLS) on March 5 at Novotel Manila, Araneta City, Quezon City. The event will bring together top industry executives, thought leaders, and business innovators to discuss the evolving role of people leadership in today’s dynamic retail sector.

As businesses navigate rapid transformations and disruptions, the summit will explore how organizations can cultivate strong, future-ready leadership to drive success. Featuring a distinguished lineup of speakers, the event will highlight strategies for empowering teams, enhancing workplace culture, and fostering leadership excellence.

A panel discussion on “Leading Teams to Peak Performance: Lessons on Empowering the Next-Generation Workforce” will feature Alvanson So (Regional People Lead, Canva Philippines), Neil Rojas (co-founder and head of Research and Analytics, Workbean), and Ruby Jaucian (chief people officer, Personal Collection Direct Selling Inc.). Additionally, Berns Bernardo (AVP–People and Culture Excellence, Globe Business) will lead a session on “Soul Leadership: Building a Competent, Driven, and Best-In-Class Organization.”

The summit is backed by key industry players, including Premium Brand Partners SM Retail, Globe Business, Centric Software, and Crayon Philippines; Knowledge Partners The OneCORE, People Ignite Organizational Development and Training, and PwC Philippines; official digital marketing partner InnovationOne Inc.; and media partner The Philippine STAR.