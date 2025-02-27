^

Business

ABS-CBN to sell a portion of land property to Ayala Land

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 27, 2025 | 3:57pm
ABS-CBN to sell a portion of land property to Ayala Land
ABS-CBN gate in Quezon City.
The STAR / Boy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — A portion of ABS-CBN Corp.'s land in Quezon City will be sold to Ayala Land Inc., the media network announced.

In a disclosure dated February 27, ABS-CBN said it signed a memorandum of agreement with Ayala Land for the sale of its property in Quezon City, amounting to P6.2 billion.

According to the disclosure, the sale covers 30,000 square meters out of the total 44,027.30 square meters of the property.

“The property houses several buildings including production facilities. The company’s offices and studios will be consolidated in the remaining 1.4 hectares of the property to be retained by the company,” ABS-CBN's disclosure read. 

The Lopez-owned media firm also said that it plans to consolidate its operations within the remaining 1.4 hectares of its Quezon City property. 

They noted that the funds generated from the property sale will be allocated towards partially settling their existing bank loans.

Under the memorandum of agreement, the payment to ABS-CBN shall be on an installment basis, which will be payable for 10 years. 

“Downpayment shall be placed in an escrow account to be released to ABS-CBN upon completion of certain conditions precedent and signing of the Deed of Absolute sale. The balance shall be payable in installment over ten (10) years,” the disclosure read. 

ABS-CBN also stated that the agreement's completion shall be “subject to certain conditions precedent” and may require authorization from the Philippine Competition Commission.

ABS-CBN

ABS-CBN CORP

AYALA

AYALA LAND

AYALA LAND CORPORTION

LOPEZ
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hong Kong Disneyland logs record attendance, profits

Hong Kong Disneyland logs record attendance, profits

22 hours ago
Hong Kong Disneyland broke a nine-year loss streak when it reported on Tuesday the highest annual attendance and net profit...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Singapore arbitration victory a vindication for NGCP&rsquo;

‘Singapore arbitration victory a vindication for NGCP’

By Brix Lelis | 17 hours ago
The decisive victory of National Grid Corp. of the Philippines in its Singapore arbitration case serves as a clear “vindication”...
Business
fbtw
PhilHealth not bankrupt, government corporate counsel assures

PhilHealth not bankrupt, government corporate counsel assures

1 day ago
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) remains financially sound and fully capable of fulfilling its mandate,...
Business
fbtw

Water access for all

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 17 hours ago
Despite rapid technological advancements in modern society, access to basic needs such as clean and potable water remains a critical issue, more so in rural and remote areas.
Business
fbtw

Meralco finance and GDP congruence, energy regulation incongruence

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 17 hours ago
Last Monday, Feb. 24 , I attended the 2024 Meralco Financials Operating Results: Media Briefing held at Grand Hyatt in BGC, Taguig City.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Prime Energy CEO named PAP chair

Prime Energy CEO named PAP chair

17 hours ago
The Petroleum Association of the Philippines has elected Prime Energy Resources Development B.V. president and CEO Donnabel...
Business
fbtw
Lazada expands operations in Mindanao

Lazada expands operations in Mindanao

By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
Leading ecommerce platform Lazada has widened its reach in the country after expanding operations and services in Mindan...
Business
fbtw
Bank economists bullish on growth

Bank economists bullish on growth

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 17 hours ago
The Philippines is on track for higher economic growth this year compared to 2024, mainly driven by higher domestic demand,...
Business
fbtw
Megaworld posts record numbers in 2024

Megaworld posts record numbers in 2024

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Real estate giant Megaworld Corp. is setting its sights on more innovations as the company gears up for sustained growth following...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with