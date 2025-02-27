Water access for all

MANILA, Philippines — Despite rapid technological advancements in modern society, access to basic needs such as clean and potable water remains a critical issue, more so in rural and remote areas.

In the Philippines, some 40 million lack access to formal water resources, according to a 2024 report from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). Many remain dependent on rainwater, rivers or creeks for their daily needs - highlighting the urgent need to address the problem of water access in the country.

While water costs are relatively lower than other basic needs like food, shelter and clothing, many regions in the country still lack the infrastructure needed to provide safe, potable water to underserved communities. The immense investment required to build such infrastructure remains a significant barrier. According to DENR, around P250 billion is needed to ensure basic water access nationwide.

The government cannot tackle this challenge alone, which is why the private sector must step up to bridge the gap. Beyond financial investment, private enterprises are in the best position to introduce technological advancements and innovative solutions to accelerate the provision and delivery of potable water to underserved communities.

The recent initiative by business leader and philanthropist Manuel V. Pangilinan is a highly encouraging development. MVP led the recent groundbreaking of the largest desalination plant in Metro Iloilo which, once completed, can turn saltwater into potable water.

The P5 billion facility – a project spearheaded by Metro Pacific Water together with French water solutions provider Suez – is expected to produce more than 66 million liters of water daily. This is equivalent to providing potable water access to around 400,000 households, making it a prime example of the power of private sector investment.

Another notable initiative is the Water Access Electrification Program of Meralco’s social development arm One Meralco Foundation. The foundation just recently energized the water system of Barangay Guinsang-an in South Cotabato, which has limited access to reliable water supply.

Targeted investments in infrastructure and tailored initiatives such as these projects are concrete demonstrations of how private sector investment can introduce long-term innovative solutions to address the country’s water challenges, which will not only benefit public health but also contribute to economic development.

The urgency and importance of providing water access to underserved communities cannot be overemphasized given that this is the most basic human requirement for health and well-being.

Water is a necessity- vital to the survival and well-being of any community. Without access to safe drinking water, a community’s health and growth are compromised. The lack of potable water can heighten the poverty situation, limit hygiene and sanitation, and put vulnerable groups such as children and seniors at greater risk of disease. Likewise, it also threatens food security and stunts economic growth, as individuals often spend hours seeking or collecting water, reducing their ability to engage in productive activities.

In short, access to clean, safe and potable water can spell the difference between life and death.

It is in this light that the private sector can play a critical role in providing water access for underserved communities here in the country.

Ensuring universal water access is not just an economic opportunity but also a moral duty. It strengthens society and boosts productivity. By investing in innovative technologies and partnering with government, businesses can secure water access now and ensure water security for many generations to come.