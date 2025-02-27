^

Business

SM putting up 200 more Alfamart stores

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
February 27, 2025 | 12:00am
SM putting up 200 more Alfamart stores
SM Investments Corp. said the group is strengthening its commitment to making fresh goods and daily essentials more accessible to Filipino neighborhoods by opening more Alfamart branches for 2025.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — The SM Group is expanding its minimart business with the planned addition of at least 200 new stores in Luzon this year.

SM Investments Corp. said the group is strengthening its commitment to making fresh goods and daily essentials more accessible to Filipino neighborhoods by opening more Alfamart branches for 2025.

Alfamart had a total of 2,100 stores as of end 2024.

“Our continued growth is anchored on the needs of the neighborhoods we serve. We remain committed to strengthening our presence in the underserved areas within Luzon, in order to provide the communities better value and easier access to essential goods,” Alfamart Philippines chief operating officer Harvey Ong said.

Alfamart, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in the Philippines last year, has successfully expanded across 11 provinces, including Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Quezon, Rizal, Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Bataan, Pangasinan and Zambales.

It also has presence in 15 cities in Metro Manila.

SM said that with Alfamart’s steady growth, the group continues to generate more job opportunities for local communities.

The minimart chain last year alone was able to create more than 2,500 new jobs as a result of its network expansion, which includes the new distribution center located in Sariaya, Quezon.

Beyond job creation, SM said that Alfamart’s expansion has likewise opened doors for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to grow.

Among the MSMEs that have successfully partnered with Alfamart is Laundry Express, a self-service laundry shop, which has grown to over 52 outlets across the Philippines.

Other well-loved brands such as Coco Fresh Tea & Juice and Potato Corner are also present in select locations to offer customers more choices.

Alfamart is also enhancing its in-store services to provide fresh and affordable options as part of its commitment to continuous innovation.

Further, Alfamart offers frozen meats at competitive prices in collaboration with local hog raisers and poultry farmers.

It recently introduced in-store butchers in select stores to allow customers to select custom cuts and portion sizes of fresh meat.

“As we grow, we want our communities to grow with us. By offering spaces within our stores for MSMEs, we empower local businesses while enhancing the overall shopping experience for our customers,” Ong said.

“Fostering inclusive growth, creating more business and employment opportunities and bringing modern minimart convenience to the communities remain our priority as we enter our second decade of service to the Filipino people,” he said.

Alfamart inaugurated its first store in the country in June 2014.

Last year, the company reached a new milestone with the opening of its 2,000th store in a residential village in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

ALFAMART

SM GROUP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PhilHealth not bankrupt, government corporate counsel assures

PhilHealth not bankrupt, government corporate counsel assures

12 hours ago
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) remains financially sound and fully capable of fulfilling its mandate,...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;BSP may allow peso to weaken against $&rsquo;

‘BSP may allow peso to weaken against $’

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may start easing its stance in defending the peso by the second half of the year to allow...
Business
fbtw
Dizon: ROW issues stall Metro Manila subway project

Dizon: ROW issues stall Metro Manila subway project

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation is no longer setting a timeline on when the Metro Manila Subway Project will be completed...
Business
fbtw

Do-it-yourself governance

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The social compact between the government and the people appears to be broken.
Business
fbtw
Stocks extend losses on Trump concerns

Stocks extend losses on Trump concerns

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The local stock market dropped for the second straight session on concerns over the policies of US President Donald Trum...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lazada expands operations in Mindanao

Lazada expands operations in Mindanao

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Leading ecommerce platform Lazada has widened its reach in the country after expanding operations and services in Mindan...
Business
fbtw
Bank economists bullish on growth

Bank economists bullish on growth

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is on track for higher economic growth this year compared to 2024, mainly driven by higher domestic demand,...
Business
fbtw

Water access for all

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
Despite rapid technological advancements in modern society, access to basic needs such as clean and potable water remains a critical issue, more so in rural and remote areas.
Business
fbtw
Megaworld posts record numbers in 2024

Megaworld posts record numbers in 2024

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Real estate giant Megaworld Corp. is setting its sights on more innovations as the company gears up for sustained growth following...
Business
fbtw
ACEN advances construction of BESS facility in Australia

ACEN advances construction of BESS facility in Australia

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Ayala-led ACEN Corp. is advancing the construction of its large-scale battery energy storage system facility in New South...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with