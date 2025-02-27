SM putting up 200 more Alfamart stores

SM Investments Corp. said the group is strengthening its commitment to making fresh goods and daily essentials more accessible to Filipino neighborhoods by opening more Alfamart branches for 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The SM Group is expanding its minimart business with the planned addition of at least 200 new stores in Luzon this year.

Alfamart had a total of 2,100 stores as of end 2024.

“Our continued growth is anchored on the needs of the neighborhoods we serve. We remain committed to strengthening our presence in the underserved areas within Luzon, in order to provide the communities better value and easier access to essential goods,” Alfamart Philippines chief operating officer Harvey Ong said.

Alfamart, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in the Philippines last year, has successfully expanded across 11 provinces, including Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Quezon, Rizal, Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Bataan, Pangasinan and Zambales.

It also has presence in 15 cities in Metro Manila.

SM said that with Alfamart’s steady growth, the group continues to generate more job opportunities for local communities.

The minimart chain last year alone was able to create more than 2,500 new jobs as a result of its network expansion, which includes the new distribution center located in Sariaya, Quezon.

Beyond job creation, SM said that Alfamart’s expansion has likewise opened doors for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to grow.

Among the MSMEs that have successfully partnered with Alfamart is Laundry Express, a self-service laundry shop, which has grown to over 52 outlets across the Philippines.

Other well-loved brands such as Coco Fresh Tea & Juice and Potato Corner are also present in select locations to offer customers more choices.

Alfamart is also enhancing its in-store services to provide fresh and affordable options as part of its commitment to continuous innovation.

Further, Alfamart offers frozen meats at competitive prices in collaboration with local hog raisers and poultry farmers.

It recently introduced in-store butchers in select stores to allow customers to select custom cuts and portion sizes of fresh meat.

“As we grow, we want our communities to grow with us. By offering spaces within our stores for MSMEs, we empower local businesses while enhancing the overall shopping experience for our customers,” Ong said.

“Fostering inclusive growth, creating more business and employment opportunities and bringing modern minimart convenience to the communities remain our priority as we enter our second decade of service to the Filipino people,” he said.

Alfamart inaugurated its first store in the country in June 2014.

Last year, the company reached a new milestone with the opening of its 2,000th store in a residential village in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.