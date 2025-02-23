^

Business

COA passes international standards assessment

Philstar.com
February 23, 2025 | 3:36pm
COA passes international standards assessment
The photo of the Commission on Audit's office in Quezon City.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Audit (COA) has completed the repeat self-assessment of its methodologies and practices against international standards using the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI) Performance Measurement Framework (PMF) through submission of the SAI Performance Report to the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) Development Initiative (IDI). 

COA consequently earned an Independent Review Statement from an independent reviewer identified by the IDI.

The INTOSAI SAI PMF and the Independent Review Statement are considered by the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Harmonization of National Government Performance Monitoring, Information and Reporting Systems as equivalent to the ISO 9001- aligned Quality Management System.

The SAI PMF provides a holistic and evidence-based evaluation of SAI’s performance in the areas of Independence and Legal Framework; Internal Governance and Ethics; Audit Quality and Reporting; Financial Management, Assets and Support Services; Human Resources and Training; and Communication and Stakeholder Management.

The COA SAI PMF Team was composed of seasoned COA officials who are experts in their respective fields, with the technical and administrative support of its secretariat.

The IDI Independent Reviewer attested that the COA assessment team leader and members are considered to have the appropriate skills and experience to produce a high-quality assessment, and that the objectives of the review were satisfactorily met in the final report. The Independent Review Statement is published in the Transparency Seal of the COA website.

COA

COMMISSION ON AUDIT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Trump orders tighter restrictions on Chinese investments in key sectors

Trump orders tighter restrictions on Chinese investments in key sectors

1 day ago
US President Donald Trump signed a memo Friday calling for curbs on Chinese investments in strategic sectors like tech and...
Business
fbtw

The double-minded leader

By Francis J. Kong | 16 hours ago
One day, an ape escaped from the Bronx Zoo.
Business
fbtw

Much delayed common station

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 16 hours ago
Our country’s mass rail system still leaves much to be desired, particularly in terms of interconnectivity.
Business
fbtw
Trump says trade deal with China 'possible'

Trump says trade deal with China 'possible'

3 days ago
US President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that a trade deal was "possible" with China -- a key target in the US leader's...
Business
fbtw
Philippines, EU to hold next round of FTA talks in June

Philippines, EU to hold next round of FTA talks in June

By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
The Philippines and the European Union are set to hold the next round of talks for a free trade agreement in June, following...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
AREIT income rises in 2024

AREIT income rises in 2024

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
AREIT Inc., the listed real estate investment trust of the Ayala Group, saw its earnings rise by nearly half last year, driven...
Business
fbtw
CIMB Bank Philippines expects to double profit this year

CIMB Bank Philippines expects to double profit this year

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 16 hours ago
Digital-only commercial bank CIMB Bank Philippines Inc. expects to double its income growth in 2025, driven by the expansion...
Business
fbtw
Monde expects 25% jump in 2024 profit

Monde expects 25% jump in 2024 profit

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Snack food giant Monde Nissin Corp. sees its full-year 2024 earnings rising by more than a quarter, driven by record-high...
Business
fbtw
CLI&rsquo;s new JV firm gets SEC clearance

CLI’s new JV firm gets SEC clearance

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
A new joint venture company led by listed Cebu Landmasters Inc. has secured the green light from the Securities and Exchange...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with