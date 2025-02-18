^

Business

Group of private telcos warns vs digital connectivity bill

Philstar.com
February 18, 2025 | 8:00am
Group of private telcos warns vs digital connectivity bill

MANILA, Philippines — A group of local private telecommunications companies has raised concerns over a measure aimed at providing fast and affordable internet connection to Filipinos.

The Philippine Association of Private Telecommunications Companies (PAPTELCO) said that small telco firms will be displaced if Konektadong Pinoy Bill passes into law, calling the measure “anti-Filipino”.

"The majority of the telecommunications companies in the Philippines are not big players. There are small ones like us that will be the first to be affected by this if it passes into law," said Atty. Normandy Baldovino Jr., president of PAPTELCO.

"We play an important role in the ICT ecosystem, providing connectivity where the big telcos are not able to go. Just allowing foreign telcos to enter the Philippines is anti-Filipino," he added.

According to Baldovino, legislators should consider the negative impact of allowing any foreign telco to set up in the country.

The group issued the warning as the Senate passed the bill on the third and final reading after President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. certified it as urgent.

Senate Bill No. 2699, or the Konektadong Pinoy bill, aims to improve access to fast and affordable internet nationwide by removing the need for legislative franchises, promoting infrastructure sharing among telecom companies, and overseeing the allocation and use of radio spectrums.

PAPTELCO is an organization of independent telecommunications companies providing connectivity in far-flung provinces. 

Meanwhile, research firm Stratbase earlier said that the "bill in its current form may expose us to more pitfalls and risks."

"The law seeks to make it easier for investments in telecommunications to pour into the country, and part of this is to address the roadblocks that hinder the flow of investments. But in our zeal to encourage investments, it would be prudent to maintain the regulatory oversight of the NTC. Only it will keep telcos in line and will serve as the people’s recourse," Stratbase said.

KONEKTADONG PINOY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SSS lays out key reforms for pensioners

SSS lays out key reforms for pensioners

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Social Security System (SSS) will implement key reforms in 2025, including enhanced services for pensioners, lower interest...
Business
fbtw
South Korea removes DeepSeek from local app stores pending privacy review

South Korea removes DeepSeek from local app stores pending privacy review

19 hours ago
South Korean authorities said Monday that DeepSeek would not be available from local app stores pending a review of the Chinese...
Business
fbtw
South Korea removes DeepSeek from local app stores pending privacy review

South Korea removes DeepSeek from local app stores pending privacy review

19 hours ago
South Korean authorities said Monday that DeepSeek would not be available from local app stores pending a review of the Chinese...
Business
fbtw
Uy revives proposal to manage Philippines air traffic

Uy revives proposal to manage Philippines air traffic

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 10 hours ago
Tech tycoon Dennis Anthony Uy is taking another shot with his P30-billion proposal to manage the country’s air traffic,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SM Prime profit soars to all-time high P45.6 billion

SM Prime profit soars to all-time high P45.6 billion

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
Earnings and revenues of SM Prime Holdings Inc. soared to new record-high levels in 2024, driven by higher contributions across...
Business
fbtw
Axelum readies P400 million capex for next-level growth

Axelum readies P400 million capex for next-level growth

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
Axelum Resources Corp., a listed integrated manufacturer and exporter of premium coconut products, is earmarking as much as...
Business
fbtw

RR 03-2025: Clarifications or more questions?

By Alexa Marie Guintu | 10 hours ago
Over the past decade, online services have slowly been integrated in the daily lives of everyone, including Filipinos. Due to the global pandemic, the public, suddenly forced to remain at home, have turned to online...
Business
fbtw
Philippines remains heavily dependent on coal power plants, says IEA

Philippines remains heavily dependent on coal power plants, says IEA

By Brix Lelis | 10 hours ago
Despite the government’s ban on new coal-fired power plants, the Philippines remains heavily dependent on coal to meet...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with