Group of private telcos warns vs digital connectivity bill

MANILA, Philippines — A group of local private telecommunications companies has raised concerns over a measure aimed at providing fast and affordable internet connection to Filipinos.

The Philippine Association of Private Telecommunications Companies (PAPTELCO) said that small telco firms will be displaced if Konektadong Pinoy Bill passes into law, calling the measure “anti-Filipino”.

"The majority of the telecommunications companies in the Philippines are not big players. There are small ones like us that will be the first to be affected by this if it passes into law," said Atty. Normandy Baldovino Jr., president of PAPTELCO.

"We play an important role in the ICT ecosystem, providing connectivity where the big telcos are not able to go. Just allowing foreign telcos to enter the Philippines is anti-Filipino," he added.

According to Baldovino, legislators should consider the negative impact of allowing any foreign telco to set up in the country.

The group issued the warning as the Senate passed the bill on the third and final reading after President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. certified it as urgent.

Senate Bill No. 2699, or the Konektadong Pinoy bill, aims to improve access to fast and affordable internet nationwide by removing the need for legislative franchises, promoting infrastructure sharing among telecom companies, and overseeing the allocation and use of radio spectrums.

PAPTELCO is an organization of independent telecommunications companies providing connectivity in far-flung provinces.

Meanwhile, research firm Stratbase earlier said that the "bill in its current form may expose us to more pitfalls and risks."

"The law seeks to make it easier for investments in telecommunications to pour into the country, and part of this is to address the roadblocks that hinder the flow of investments. But in our zeal to encourage investments, it would be prudent to maintain the regulatory oversight of the NTC. Only it will keep telcos in line and will serve as the people’s recourse," Stratbase said.