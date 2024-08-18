Think tank warns vs Konektadong Pinoy bill

The Konektadong Pinoy bill aims to establish a comprehensive and inclusive data transmission and connectivity framework across the Philippines. However, the bill’s proposal to eliminate the requirement for a legislative franchise to use the country’s radio frequency spectrum – a strategically critical national resource – has raised alarms among the telecommunications industry, cybersecurity and geopolitical experts.

MANILA, Philippines — The Konektadong Pinoy bill should be aligned with the safeguard provisions of the Public Services Act (PSA), wherein critical infrastructure, defined as public services that significantly impact national security, public health, or safety is subject to rigorous regulatory oversight by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) and other agencies.

International think tank Stratbase Institute has raised concerns over Senate Bill 2699 or the Konektadong Pinoy bill, warning that the bill, aimed at improving internet connectivity, can compromise the integrity of the Philippines’ internet infrastructure.

Stratbase Institute president Victor Andres Manhit expressed serious concerns about the bill’s implications, urging lawmakers to rethink its provisions.

“We want to be connected, but not at the cost of our security,” Manhit said. He emphasized the need to carefully re-examine the bill’s provisions, cutting the regulatory powers of government that may open the country’s radio frequencies – a strategically critical natural resource – to abusive and malicious players.

Manhit highlighted that removing this requirement would weaken the regulatory oversight of the NTC, potentially leading to a chaotic scenario wherein the country’s telecommunications networks can be exploited by hostile entities, posing significant risks to national security.

“While the bill’s goals are well-intentioned, its implementation could inadvertently expose the nation to significant security risks, particularly in light of the current geopolitical tensions,” Manhit said.