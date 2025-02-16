^

Metro Retail bullish on Visayas growth prospects

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
February 16, 2025 | 12:00am
The company is expanding access to modern retail spaces as well as fostering economic and community growth with new developments in Leyte-Samar and Negros Occidental.
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. (MRSGI), the listed retail company of the Gaisano Group, continues to bolster its presence in the Visayas, fueled by its optimism on the growth opportunities in the region.

The company is expanding access to modern retail spaces as well as fostering economic and community growth with new developments in Leyte-Samar and Negros Occidental.

“We are excited to bring modern retail services to communities that have long been underserved,” MRSGI president and chief operating officer Manuel Alberto said.

“As the economies of regions like Negros Occidental and Eastern Samar continue to grow – bolstered by impressive GDP expansions and strong performance in key sectors like retail, construction and tourism – MRSGI is capitalizing on these opportunities,” he said. 

Alberto said the company is expanding its retail footprint in these areas through strategic partnerships with local and provincial governments.

Its Catbalogan development in Samar, undertaken through a joint venture agreement with the provincial government, includes several key components aimed at boosting retail access, community development and regional infrastructure. 

MRSGI said the initial phase of the project includes a two-story retail building that features a supermarket and a compact department store. 

The facility will be expanded into a two to three-story mall in the subsequent phase to meet the growing demand for diverse retail offerings.

The development also includes a convention center, a government center and a transport terminal, all of which have already been completed and handed over to the local government.

MRSGI said that a key aspect of the project is the plan to develop a hotel that aims to become a flagship destination for tourists.

