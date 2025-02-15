^

Business

Advice for singles

BUSINESS MATTERS BEYOND THE BOTTOM LINE - Francis J. Kong - The Philippine Star
February 15, 2025 | 12:00am

I was once invited to speak to over 900 single men and women. As I scanned the room, one thought popped into my head: “Why are so many young people holding off on marriage these days?”

Maybe they’re enjoying their independence, maybe they feel unready for long-term commitments, or perhaps they want to cross off more destinations on their travel bucket list before adding someone else to the equation. Whatever the reason, many are choosing to put relationships on the back burner.

Now, I’ll admit, as a father of two daughters, the idea of them dating makes me just a little uneasy. But now that my designer daughter Hannah has made me a “grandpa,” I can see that the worries were unfounded.

This reminds me of a story about two friends, Alan and Steve. Alan asked, “Steve, what will you do when your daughter starts dating?” Steve replied, “Simple. I’ll take the first guy aside, put my arm around his shoulder, and whisper, ‘Do you see that sweet young lady? She’s my only daughter, and I love her dearly. If you think about touching her, remember – I don’t mind going back to prison.’”

Now, don’t get me wrong. I’m not exactly that kind of dad. But I’d be lying if I said I didn’t secretly want my daughters’ future suitors to undergo a lie detector test. Maybe I’ve watched Meet the Parents one too many times – Robert De Niro has taught me a lot.

For the ladies: Choosing the right guy

When choosing your guy, don’t just look for someone cute. A handsome face might be nice to look at, but it doesn’t hold up when things get tough. Many girls have learned the hard way that cute and good-looking guys can sometimes come with a side of immaturity, irresponsibility and unfaithfulness.

Here’s what you should look for instead:

A healthy fear of God: You won’t be with him 24/7, but God will be. He’s far less likely to stray if he’s accountable to God.

Honesty and hard work: A man who’s responsible, faithful and willing to roll up his sleeves is worth more than a pretty face.

Maturity and integrity: Life throws curveballs, and you’ll need someone who can handle the heat – without throwing tantrums.

I found an online gem titled Things I Should Have Known Before I Dated. It’s packed with wisdom and a bit of humor. Ladies, take notes (and fellas, pay attention, too):

Never date someone rude to waitstaff. If they can’t respect a server, how will they respect you?

Never date someone rude to their mother. A man’s relationship with his mom can say a lot about how he’ll treat women.

If they’re rude to you now, wait. It only gets worse with time.

If they don’t share your values, they’ll lower yours. Standards matter.

The five magic words for a happy relationship are “I apologize” and “You are right.” Learn them, love them and use them.

Everyone seems normal – until you get to know them. Proceed with caution!

If they say, “You’re too good for me,” believe them. Don’t try to “fix” someone who’s already told you they’re not good enough.

If they can’t apologize now, don’t expect miracles later. Pride is a hard habit to break.

Avoid people who love mirrors, phones and screens more than they love you. A little vanity is fine, but if they’re dating their reflection, where does that leave you?

Remember, you only get one wrong decision – and that mistake can haunt you for the rest of your life. Always remember that the right one puts God first. If they put God first, they’ll treat you with the love, respect and care you deserve. You’ve got the right one when you find someone who loves God more than they love you.

To all the singles out there, remember: love isn’t about finding the perfect person – it’s about finding the right one. Someone who will love you, respect you and inspire you to grow into your best self. And don’t settle for less than God’s best for you.

So, this Valentine’s Day, don’t feel pressured by rom-com clichés or Instagram-perfect couples. Instead, focus on what truly matters: faith, character and building a relationship that stands the test of time.

*    *    *

 

Francis Kong will run his highly acclaimed Level Up Leadership – The Next Edge, but strictly for forty participants. This whole-day event will happen on Feb. 25, 2025, at the Rockwell Club Function Rooms. For inquiries and reservations, contact Sylene Alonzo at 0976-638-8974 or Savee at 0917-533-6817. For more information, visit www.levelupleadership.ph.

ADVICE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The Ugly American 2.0

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It is sad to watch a world power in the process of imploding before your eyes.
Business
fbtw
Motel business still thriving

Motel business still thriving

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
They’re used for a few hours of wild sex, love and even death, but rarely for a good night’s rest or an afternoon...
Business
fbtw
Notes on the beat: Bittersweet Valentine&rsquo;s: Chocolate price rise to persist

Notes on the beat: Bittersweet Valentine’s: Chocolate price rise to persist

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
Chocolates and roses. It has always been chocolates and roses on Valentine’s Day.
Business
fbtw
Sta. Lucia earmarks P5 billion for 2025 capex

Sta. Lucia earmarks P5 billion for 2025 capex

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Listed real estate developer Sta. Lucia Land Inc. is looking to spend as much P5 billion to sustain its expansion this y...
Business
fbtw
BSP surprises market as it holds off rate cut

BSP surprises market as it holds off rate cut

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas opted to keep borrowing costs unchanged yesterday amid lingering global uncertainties, marking...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bulk of Asialink loans support MSMEs

Bulk of Asialink loans support MSMEs

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
More than two-thirds of Asialink Finance Corp.’s P15.54 billion disbursed loans last year were geared toward supporting...
Business
fbtw
More renewable energy certificates expected this year &mdash; IEMOP

More renewable energy certificates expected this year — IEMOP

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
The Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) is expecting a surge in renewable energy certificates...
Business
fbtw
Insurance industry posts strong growth in 2024

Insurance industry posts strong growth in 2024

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Philippine insurance industry closed 2024 on a high note, with net income, premiums earned and benefits paid all posting...
Business
fbtw
PwC opens new facility in BGC

PwC opens new facility in BGC

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Professional services firm PwC has opened its P1 billion acceleration center at the Bonifacio Global City (BGC), which caters...
Business
fbtw

Philippines, Cambodia eye cooperation to boost investments

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippines and Cambodia are looking to collaborate to attract more investments. 
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with