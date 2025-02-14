STI breaks ground for P950 million Alabang campus

MANILA, Philippines — STI Education Services Group, Inc. is spending approximately P950 million for the establishment of a new campus in Alabang which will cater to both senior high school and college students.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange yesterday, STI said it broke ground for the new campus on Feb. 11.

“Located in South Park District, the new campus will stand on a 3,266 square-meter property and is designed to accommodate up to 10,000 senior high school and college students,” STI said.

The company said the eight-story building features top-of-the line facilities and equipment to ensure a world-class learning environment.

“For years, we have been expanding and improving our facilities to keep up with the demands and challenges of the modern world. This new campus in Alabang reflects our commitment to creating a conducive learning environment that empowers students with relevant skills, knowledge, and character,” STI president and COO Peter Fernandez said.

STI said the new Alabang academic center would be equipped with modern facilities, including air conditioned classrooms with flat-screen TVs, student activity centers with internet connectivity, industry-grade laboratories and recreational spaces such as a basketball court.

According to STI, the campus is set to be operational in 2026.

The campus will offer senior high school programs and bachelor’s degree programs in high demand fields such as information technology, business and management, hospitality management and tourism management.

It emphasized that it has also transitioned to an outcome-based education curriculum, ensuring that students are equipped with the skills, knowledge, and qualities needed to succeed in a globalized world.

“As we continue to expand and enhance our campuses nationwide, we remain steadfast in our mission to build stronger foundations in education. From our facilities to our curriculum and services, we are committed to nurturing students who will become competent, responsible, and impactful members of society,” Fernandez said.

The STI Academic Center Alabang will join a growing network of STI Academic Centers nationwide, including campuses in Legazpi, Pasay EDSA, Sta. Mesa, San Jose Del Monte, Lipa, Batangas City, Las Piñas, Calamba, Cubao, Lucena, Caloocan, Ortigas-Cainta, Novaliches, Fairview, Naga and Global City.