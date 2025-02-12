^

Business

JuanHand disburses over P45 billion in loans in six years

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
February 12, 2025 | 12:00am
JuanHand disburses over P45 billion in loans in six years
Stock photo of a peso money bill.
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan

MANILA, Philippines — Local fintech lending app JuanHand has disbursed over P45 billion worth of loans in its six years of operations.

In a statement, JuanHand said the amount has been made in over 20 million loan disbursements highlighting its success in making lending more accessible to Filipinos.

“At JuanHand, our mission has always been to extend a helping hand to underserved Filipinos, bridging financial gaps so they can achieve their goals. A key pillar of our success lies in our commitment to fair and regulatory-compliant debt collection practices, providing borrowers the flexibility they need to repay their loans responsibly,” JuanHand CEO Francisco Mauricio said.

According to Mauricio, repeat users serve as a testament to JuanHand’s customer-centric model, with an average repeat rate of 90 percent.

“This demonstrates the platform’s ability to consistently deliver value and maintain strong relationships with its users,” the company said.

Reinforcing this growth and trust, JuanHand said its dedication to responsible lending is further strengthened by partnerships with key government agencies.

Its partnerships include those forged with the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, National Privacy Commission and the Anti-Money Laundering Council.

Unlike traditional lending systems that involve lengthy processes and numerous requirements, JuanHand simplifies borrowing with streamlined procedures, allowing users to quickly access funds when needed.

“This approach appeals to the growing population of digital-savvy Filipinos who prioritize convenience and efficiency,” JuanHand said.

The fintech-lending app said they offer loans worth up to P50,000 with a nine-month payment plan, requiring only one valid ID.

Looking ahead, JuanHand said it aims to stay a trusted partner in helping millions of Filipinos take control of their financial future.

The company has recently partnered with Financial Education Center, a social enterprise advocating financial literacy, to launch an app called WAGI.

WAGI is the first app-based financial literacy platform that makes learning fun, engaging and rewarding.

MONEY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Trump says will impose 25% tariffs on US steel, aluminum imports

Trump says will impose 25% tariffs on US steel, aluminum imports

1 day ago
The United States will move to impose 25-percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports this week, President Donald Trump said...
Business
fbtw
Elon Musk says has no plans to acquire TikTok's US operations

Elon Musk says has no plans to acquire TikTok's US operations

By Asad Hashim | 2 days ago
Elon Musk, the world's richest person and a top advisor to US President Donald Trump, said he has no interest in acquiring...
Business
fbtw
Maharlika, CP Group forge $1 billion partnership

Maharlika, CP Group forge $1 billion partnership

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) and Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co. Ltd. (CP Group) have entered into a landmark...
Business
fbtw
Meralco hikes rates for February 2025

Meralco hikes rates for February 2025

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 11 hours ago
Households can expect their electricity bills to rise this February due to higher generation charges.
Business
fbtw
MVP, Revillame team up for P4 billion world-class studio

MVP, Revillame team up for P4 billion world-class studio

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The MVP Group ozz f Companies, through MediaQuest Holdings Inc., is teaming up with TV host Willie Revillame and Golden Pacific...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PAL named Philippines best travel brand

PAL named Philippines best travel brand

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has emerged as the best travel brand in the country and the second best in Southeast...
Business
fbtw

Metro Pacific growing agriculture portfolio with P1 billion buyout of Franklin Baker

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Metro Pacific Group is jumping into another venture in the agriculture sector, this time eyeing a P1-billion buyout of one of the world’s oldest manufacturers of coconut products.
Business
fbtw
PPP projects in pipeline now at P2.47 trillion

PPP projects in pipeline now at P2.47 trillion

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippines has a total of 176 projects worth P2.47 trillion in its pipeline of public-private partnership (PPP) pro...
Business
fbtw

Ayala’s KonsultaMD acquired by mWell

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Metro Pacific Health Tech Corp. (mWell) is poised to become a powerhouse in the country’s digital health care ecosystem as it acquires the Ayala Group’s KonsultaMD.
Business
fbtw
MPIC to buy additional 30 percent stake in MPH

MPIC to buy additional 30 percent stake in MPH

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) is looking to secure another 30 percent stake in the largest private hospital...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with