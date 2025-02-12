JuanHand disburses over P45 billion in loans in six years

MANILA, Philippines — Local fintech lending app JuanHand has disbursed over P45 billion worth of loans in its six years of operations.

In a statement, JuanHand said the amount has been made in over 20 million loan disbursements highlighting its success in making lending more accessible to Filipinos.

“At JuanHand, our mission has always been to extend a helping hand to underserved Filipinos, bridging financial gaps so they can achieve their goals. A key pillar of our success lies in our commitment to fair and regulatory-compliant debt collection practices, providing borrowers the flexibility they need to repay their loans responsibly,” JuanHand CEO Francisco Mauricio said.

According to Mauricio, repeat users serve as a testament to JuanHand’s customer-centric model, with an average repeat rate of 90 percent.

“This demonstrates the platform’s ability to consistently deliver value and maintain strong relationships with its users,” the company said.

Reinforcing this growth and trust, JuanHand said its dedication to responsible lending is further strengthened by partnerships with key government agencies.

Its partnerships include those forged with the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, National Privacy Commission and the Anti-Money Laundering Council.

Unlike traditional lending systems that involve lengthy processes and numerous requirements, JuanHand simplifies borrowing with streamlined procedures, allowing users to quickly access funds when needed.

“This approach appeals to the growing population of digital-savvy Filipinos who prioritize convenience and efficiency,” JuanHand said.

The fintech-lending app said they offer loans worth up to P50,000 with a nine-month payment plan, requiring only one valid ID.

Looking ahead, JuanHand said it aims to stay a trusted partner in helping millions of Filipinos take control of their financial future.

The company has recently partnered with Financial Education Center, a social enterprise advocating financial literacy, to launch an app called WAGI.

WAGI is the first app-based financial literacy platform that makes learning fun, engaging and rewarding.