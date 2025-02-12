^

Business

Government eyes ADB loan for geothermal risk reduction

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
February 12, 2025 | 12:00am
Government eyes ADB loan for geothermal risk reduction
Asian Development Bank
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Marcos administration wants to secure a loan from the Asian Development Bank this year to bankroll its geothermal risk reduction strategy, a senior energy official said.

“We need geothermal de-risking, meaning to say the government and the private sector will share in the risks of exploration of geothermal,” Energy Undersecretary Rowena Cristina Guevara said at a recent energy forum at the University of the Philippines-Diliman.

The main risk in geothermal development comes during the exploration stage, as drilling wells does not guarantee viable results, leading to significant investment without assured returns.

As such, a geothermal resource de-risking facility will help cost-share exploration drilling with qualifying private developers to de-risk geothermal resources at the pre-development stage.

“And we’re very happy that finally we’ll have a loan from the Asian Development Bank just to do that,” Guevara said, although she did not reveal the amount or the specific timeline for that.

But the official said in a follow-up statement that the energy department is hoping that the credit facility “will be finalized this year.”

“Geothermal cost is very high at the beginning, but after the 20-year period when the loan has been paid for the capital, it will become very cheap,” she pointed out.

An investment ranging from $6 million to $8 million is needed to drill one hole for geothermal exploration, Guevara said.

“The last time we were drilling holes was in 2012. There are no new geothermal (facilities) because exploration is expensive,” she said.

Earlier, Energy Assistant Secretary Mylene Capongcol said the government was looking to secure about $250 million to finance the geothermal de-risking facility.

According to Capongcol, state-run lenders Land Bank of the Philippines and Development Bank of the Philippines are being considered to facilitate the mitigation fund.

The energy department, meanwhile, is expected to lead in reviewing the eligibility of geothermal developers seeking financing.

LOAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Trump says will impose 25% tariffs on US steel, aluminum imports

Trump says will impose 25% tariffs on US steel, aluminum imports

1 day ago
The United States will move to impose 25-percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports this week, President Donald Trump said...
Business
fbtw
Elon Musk says has no plans to acquire TikTok's US operations

Elon Musk says has no plans to acquire TikTok's US operations

By Asad Hashim | 2 days ago
Elon Musk, the world's richest person and a top advisor to US President Donald Trump, said he has no interest in acquiring...
Business
fbtw
Maharlika, CP Group forge $1 billion partnership

Maharlika, CP Group forge $1 billion partnership

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) and Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co. Ltd. (CP Group) have entered into a landmark...
Business
fbtw
Meralco hikes rates for February 2025

Meralco hikes rates for February 2025

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 11 hours ago
Households can expect their electricity bills to rise this February due to higher generation charges.
Business
fbtw
MVP, Revillame team up for P4 billion world-class studio

MVP, Revillame team up for P4 billion world-class studio

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The MVP Group ozz f Companies, through MediaQuest Holdings Inc., is teaming up with TV host Willie Revillame and Golden Pacific...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PAL named Philippines best travel brand

PAL named Philippines best travel brand

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has emerged as the best travel brand in the country and the second best in Southeast...
Business
fbtw

Metro Pacific growing agriculture portfolio with P1 billion buyout of Franklin Baker

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Metro Pacific Group is jumping into another venture in the agriculture sector, this time eyeing a P1-billion buyout of one of the world’s oldest manufacturers of coconut products.
Business
fbtw
PPP projects in pipeline now at P2.47 trillion

PPP projects in pipeline now at P2.47 trillion

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippines has a total of 176 projects worth P2.47 trillion in its pipeline of public-private partnership (PPP) pro...
Business
fbtw

Ayala’s KonsultaMD acquired by mWell

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Metro Pacific Health Tech Corp. (mWell) is poised to become a powerhouse in the country’s digital health care ecosystem as it acquires the Ayala Group’s KonsultaMD.
Business
fbtw
MPIC to buy additional 30 percent stake in MPH

MPIC to buy additional 30 percent stake in MPH

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) is looking to secure another 30 percent stake in the largest private hospital...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with