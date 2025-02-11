Retail leaders to convene in key summit next month

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Retailers Association (PRA), the country’s leading organization representing retailers, suppliers, and allied industries, is staging the highly anticipated Retail Leaders Summit on March 5 at Novotel Manila Araneta City, Quezon City.

PRA president and Quorum Holdings Corp. (Toby’s Sports) chairman emeritus Roberto Claudio Sr. said the platform would serve as a vital platform for leaders to expand their networks, enhance their capabilities, and drive their organizations forward.

This premier learning event will bring together visionary executives and industry leaders for an engaging exchange of insights aimed at driving innovation and shaping the future of retail.

With the theme “Retail Recharge: Inspiring Strategies for Retail Success,” the summit will equip participants with actionable insights on evolving future trends, emerging technologies, and strategic frameworks essential for navigating today’s retail landscape.

A key focus will be on people leadership, transformational change and customer centricity, providing leaders with the tools needed to implement impactful change within their organizations.

The event is expected to attract over 200 business leaders, top executives, senior and middle managers, supervisors, SMEs, startups, entrepreneurs, and cross-sector organizations. Attendees will gain valuable insights on building high-performing teams, enhancing managerial effectiveness, fostering resilience, and aligning strategic goals – all essential for sustaining success in today’s competitive market.

A highlight of the summit is the World Café Workshop on Future Retail Challenge: Forging Ahead with Retail Foresight, an interactive session designed to promote collaboration, encourage problem-solving, and underscore the power of unity in driving meaningful industry change.

The Retail Leaders Summit presents an invaluable opportunity for participants to strengthen their brands, connect with industry peers, and contribute to the transformation of the retail sector.