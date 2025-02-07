^

EDSA bus lane to stay, says DOTR chief

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
February 7, 2025 | 5:15pm
A bus zoomed past motorists stuck in heavy traffic as it drove along the southbound bus lane of EDSA in Cubao, Quezon City on Nov. 7, 2023.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Commuters can breathe a sigh of relief as the Department of Transportation (DOTR) clarified on Friday, February 7, that the EDSA bus lane is here to stay.

The government had previously considered removing the exclusive bus lane, citing the increased passenger capacity of the MRT. However, this proposal was met with outrage from commuters, who took to social media to express their displeasure.

“Hindi tatanggalin ang EDSA busway. Nagkaroon lang ng discussion diyan pero hindi siya tatanggalin,” DOTR Secretary Jaime Bautista said over DWPM Radyo 630.

(The EDSA Budway will not be removed. There was just a discussion but it will not be removed.) 

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chair Romando Artes had previously said that the government was mulling the removal of the EDSA busway since it has a redundant function as the MRT. 

However, the DOTR chief pointed out that the EDSA busway covers a longer route compared to the MRT, running from Caloocan City to the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) in Parañaque City.

Meanwhile, the MRT only reaches North Ave. in Quezon City down to Taft Avenue in Pasay. 

Bautista also mentioned that point-to-point and airport express buses have been allowed on the exclusive bus lane to help alleviate traffic.

He added that the DOTR is completing a feasibility study for the potential privatization of the EDSA busway.

“Yung feasibility study matatapos natin within the next few months. We’re expecting that we will be able to award the O&M (operations and maintenance) of the EDSA busway by the end of 2026,” he said.

(The feasibility study will be done within the next few months. We’re expecting that we will be able to award the O&M of the EDSA busway by the end of 2026.) 

EDSA is expected to experience heavy traffic as the government begins rehabilitation efforts in March.

