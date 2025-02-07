foodpanda to focus on innovative solutions

Thanks to foodpanda's dedicated riders, the quality and satisfaction of customers are consistently in check.

MANILA, Philippines — On-demand food and grocery platform foodpanda Philippines said it is focusing on delivering value and driving innovative solutions this year to be able to ride the projected growth of the platform delivery market this year.

In a statement, foodpanda Philippines managing director Daniel Jaramillo said the company has seen firsthand the growing demand for convenience and sustainability among consumers.

“So it is vital that we continue to innovate and adapt, ensuring we meet our stakeholders’ needs as we achieve growth,” Jaramillo said.

“With the platform delivery market expected to grow significantly in 2025, we are focused on delivering value, advancing sustainability, and driving innovative solutions. These efforts will not only help the e-commerce sector thrive but also contribute meaningfully to the country’s economic growth,” he added.

foodpanda cited projections from Statista showing that the platform delivery segment is poised to become a key driver of e-commerce in the Philippines this year, with revenue projected to reach an estimated $1.28 billion.

It added that this sector demonstrates strong growth potential, both in terms of revenue generation and user adoption, contributing significantly to the country’s economic development.

foodpanda said the past year saw rising consumer demand for convenience and efficiency in delivery services.

“The platform delivery market continued to grow, spurred by the increasing popularity of online shopping and efficient delivery processes,” the company said.

The on-demand delivery platform said fastfood remained the most in-demand food category for three consecutive years, with burgers being the most ordered item on the platform.

Meanwhile, their grocery delivery arm pandamart saw bread and soft drinks as its bestsellers. Ordering activity peaked during lunch and dinner, with Saturdays being the busiest day.

“Our users rely on foodpanda for convenient mealtime solutions, particularly during peak hours and weekends when they want hassle-free options,” Jaramillo noted.