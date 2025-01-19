The backbone of business

Effective communication is the backbone of any successful business. Recognizing and understanding generational differences is crucial, so let me provide some insights on communicating effectively as a leader in today’s diverse workplace.

As a seasoned trainer and business leader, I’ve observed firsthand how different generations respond to criticism in the workplace. While Gen Z is often labeled overly sensitive to criticism, this may be an unfair generalization. They can handle constructive feedback, provided it’s delivered thoughtfully.

Gen Z has grown up in an environment where their opinions are frequently validated and amplified online. As a result, they are more likely to challenge feedback that feels overly harsh or dismissive. To ensure your feedback resonates with them, it’s crucial to approach criticism with empathy. Instead of bluntly saying, “You’re doing it wrong,” a more practical approach might be, “Let’s try it this way. How can I support you in this task?” This method softens the criticism and opens the door for collaboration and improvement.

On the other hand, millennials may be more receptive to criticism if it is constructive and offers them something tangible to work on. They appreciate feedback that points out areas for improvement and aligns with their career goals.

For instance, instead of saying, “You need to stop doing that,” you might achieve better results by framing it as, “If you want to achieve that goal, consider this approach.” This way, the feedback becomes a tool for growth rather than just a critique.

Both generations value praise, but they approach it differently. I’ve noticed that while many Gen Zers seek frequent and consistent praise, millennials prefer truly earned acknowledgment. They don’t need praise for simply showing up; they want assurance that their efforts to advance in their careers are recognized and valued. At this stage of their career life, they are more pragmatic and experienced.

Providing undeserved compliments won’t boost their motivation; instead, it may lead them to question your ability to provide honest feedback and guidance. They want to know the effort they’re making to climb the corporate ladder isn’t going unnoticed and what more they can do to reach their ambitious goals. Giving them undeserved compliments would not increase their motivation. It will only reduce their trust in you to deliver honest feedback and advice.

Millennials generally appreciate regular feedback from their managers but often hesitate to request it themselves. In contrast, Gen Z employees are more proactive in asking for feedback. While some older employees might see their frequent need for validation as excessive, it’s essential to understand that Gen Z has grown up in an environment where information is always at their fingertips. This has shaped their expectations for immediate feedback.

One survey reveals that 65 percent of Gen Z workers desire feedback at least once a week. A simple daily word of encouragement could be the difference between a highly motivated Gen Z employee and one who starts looking for a new job. Regular one-on-one sessions are ideal for effectively supporting Gen Z, as they allow for feedback on specific tasks and discussions about overall performance and development.

While millennials often appreciate informal guidance that aligns with their long-term goals and career aspirations, Gen Z employees prefer a more hands-on, supportive approach. According to one report, 79 percent of Gen Z workers value leaders who demonstrate a genuine interest in their professional and personal development.

Pairing younger employees with more experienced colleagues fosters a relationship that encourages them to accept and implement advice. They are more likely to embrace guidance from someone they have established a connection with. Mentorship can be beneficial for millennials if it directly supports their career progression.

Let me share a powerful experience I had today that energizes and inspires me. As I often do, I enjoyed engaging with a young audience, a mix of Gen Y and Gen Z individuals. After the session, I frequently hear them exclaim, “Grabe! Ang daming learning,” which translates to, “Wow! So many things learned and so many takeaways!”

This phrase reflects their genuine surprise and amazement at the knowledge they’ve gained. Moments like these remind me of young people’s deep value in learning and personal growth.

They are eager to embrace every training opportunity with enthusiasm and an open mind. Their hunger for knowledge and willingness to grow are not just inspiring but are the driving forces that motivate me to continue sharing, teaching and mentoring.

This reciprocal energy of learning and teaching makes every effort worth it and fuels the ongoing growth journey, both for them and me.

