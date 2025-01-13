DLS-CSB offers new course on business management, tech solutions

MANILA, Philippines — The De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) is offering a new course focused on the strategic use of advanced technology tools and methodologies in solving operational challenges brought by the era of digital innovation.

DLS-CSB said the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Major in Business Solutions and Applications (BSBA-BSAA) program which merges business management with technology solutions and educational discipline to prepare graduates to become adept in organization-specific IT systems to streamline business operations and improve productivity.

“This low-code or no-code business course is ideal for aspiring professionals without going through the complexities of software development,” DLS-CSB said in a statement.

The roster of faculty members of BSBA-BSAA, composed of seasoned practitioners and academicians, mentor students to evaluate business requirements and implement tech management solutions, as well as enhance their business management skills for different industries.

Among the core courses covered by the program are managerial accounting, business economics strategic, business laws, business finance, applied statistics, business and income taxation, management and business policy professional, quality and business process improvement.

In addition, computer applications final project, international business agreement, and social entrepreneurship, responsibility and sustainability are also essential subjects.

“Major courses are also retained in the curriculum, which consists of advanced office applications, business accounting, introduction to business processes, and enterprise inventory management,” the college said.

The program will also include enterprise logistics and distribution, fundamentals of business analytics, lean sigma, business case development – business process, and project management.

A milestone of the BSAA program is the addition of the fintech elective, which involves the use of newly developed technology to digitize and automate traditional financial services and products.