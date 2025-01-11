NAIA Terminal 1 opens main arrival curbside to all passengers, ends VIP-only restriction

^

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina
January 11, 2025 | 3:10pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) announced changes to its arrival process at Terminal 1, with the main arrival curbside now accessible to all passengers.

"We’re making big changes at NAIA Terminal 1 to improve your arrival experience and reduce congestion around the terminal," NAIA said in a Facebook post on Friday, January 10.

"The main arrival curbside, which was previously reserved for VIPs, is now open to all passengers!" it added. 

Previously reserved exclusively for VIPs, the curbside is now open to all passengers and travelers, allowing them to be picked up directly at the terminal’s main arrival area. 

The adjustment aims to ease congestion and provide a more convenient experience for travelers.

The main arrival curbside now features 14 loading bays designated for different types of pickups:

  • Bays A1 to A10: Private vehicle pickups
  • Bays A8 and A9: Persons with disabilities
  • Bays A11 and A12: VIP pickups
  • Bays A13 and A14: Hotel shuttle pickups
  • Area beyond Bay A14: Terminal transfer shuttle buses

For additional pickup options, the following areas remain operational:

  • Bays B1 to B6: Outer curbside for Grab pickups, meeters and greeters
  • Bays C1 to C6: Ground-level area for rent-a-car services, coupon taxis and yellow metered taxis

NAIA said the new system is currently in its "soft launch phase", which may lead to minor inconveniences as adjustments are made.

“This change provides a more inclusive and convenient experience for arriving travelers and their loved ones, as part of a broader effort to improve traffic flow and passenger comfort at one of the airport’s busiest terminals,” New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) said in a statement.

Officials urged passengers to remain patient as improvements are rolled out.

"Please bear with us as we work to ensure a smooth transition before its full implementation. Thank you for your patience and cooperation!" the NAIA said on Facebook.

Since September 2024, the San Miguel Corp.-led NNIC took over the operations and maintenance of the gateway to pursue its P170.6-billion rehabilitation.

Some concerns have emerged since NNIC took over NAIA, including parking fees increasing by up to four times, signaling potential future rate hikes under private management.

NNIC will operate NAIA for 15 years, extendable by 10 years, depending on how well its group would perform. 

