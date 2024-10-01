NAIA hikes overnight parking fees to P1,200 amid new management

Parking ticket booth at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport showing the new increased parking rates.

MANILA, Philippines — Overnight parking rates at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have skyrocketed, now reaching P1,200 for every 24 hours for cars, marking a 300% increase from the previous rate of P300.

The increase follows the recent management takeover by the San Miguel-led New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), which has implemented significant hikes in parking fees.

According to a letter dated September 30, the new rates will take effect on Tuesday, October 1.

The price hikes are necessary to “ensure continued maintenance and improvements” of the facilities, according to the NNIC.

The standard parking rate for cars has increased to P50 for the first two hours, up from the previous rate of P40. After that, cars will be charged P25 for each additional hour or fraction thereof.

For motorcycles, the rate will now be P20 for the first two hours, with an additional P10 for each subsequent hour. Previously, motorcycles were charged an additional P5 per hour after the first three hours.

Buses will incur a rate of P100 for the first two hours, with an additional P50 for each subsequent hour or fraction thereof; previously, buses were charged P20 for each additional hour.

Besides the overnight parking spike, the rates for motorcycles have increased to P480 every 24 hours, while buses will now cost P2,400 for the same duration.

Prior to the new implementation, the base fare for overnight parking was P300 for all vehicles. The additional charges for succeeding hours, according to the old rate, are the following:

Cars - P15

Motorcycles - P5

Buses - P20

Since September 14, the San Miguel-led group has managed NAIA after winning the bidding for the airport’s contract for its maintenance, operation and upgrade.

The consortium includes San Miguel Holdings Corp., RMM Asian Logistics Inc., RLW Aviation Development Inc. and Incheon International Airport Corp.