^

Business

NAIA hikes overnight parking fees to P1,200 amid new management

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 1, 2024 | 1:12pm
NAIA hikes overnight parking fees to P1,200 amid new management
Parking ticket booth at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport showing the new increased parking rates.
News5 / Gerard dela Pena via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Overnight parking rates at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have skyrocketed, now reaching P1,200 for every 24 hours for cars, marking a 300% increase from the previous rate of P300.

The increase follows the recent management takeover by the San Miguel-led New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), which has implemented significant hikes in parking fees.

According to a letter dated September 30, the new rates will take effect on Tuesday, October 1.

The price hikes are necessary to “ensure continued maintenance and improvements” of the facilities, according to the NNIC.

The standard parking rate for cars has increased to P50 for the first two hours, up from the previous rate of P40. After that, cars will be charged P25 for each additional hour or fraction thereof.

For motorcycles, the rate will now be P20 for the first two hours, with an additional P10 for each subsequent hour. Previously, motorcycles were charged an additional P5 per hour after the first three hours.

Buses will incur a rate of P100 for the first two hours, with an additional P50 for each subsequent hour or fraction thereof; previously, buses were charged P20 for each additional hour.

Besides the overnight parking spike, the rates for motorcycles have increased to P480 every 24 hours, while buses will now cost P2,400 for the same duration.

Prior to the new implementation, the base fare for overnight parking was P300 for all vehicles. The additional charges for succeeding hours, according to the old rate, are the following:

  • Cars - P15
  • Motorcycles - P5
  • Buses - P20

Since September 14, the San Miguel-led group has managed NAIA after winning the bidding for the airport’s contract for its maintenance, operation and upgrade.

The consortium includes San Miguel Holdings Corp., RMM Asian Logistics Inc., RLW Aviation Development Inc. and Incheon International Airport Corp.

vuukle comment

AIRPORT

NAIA

NINOY AQUINO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

PARKING

PRICE HIKE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Diesel to have 3% coconut biodiesel blend starting Oct. 1

Diesel to have 3% coconut biodiesel blend starting Oct. 1

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 20 hours ago
Diesel fuel will contain 1% more coconut methyl ester, a biodiesel, starting Oct. 1, 2024, increasing the blend from...
Business
fbtw
PAL boosting flights to Australia

PAL boosting flights to Australia

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 14 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is expanding its flight volume to one of the largest cities in Australia, recognizing the...
Business
fbtw

US, Australia seek clarification on Philippines first border facility rules

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 4 days ago
The US and Australia will question at a World Trade Organization committee if the forthcoming operationalization of the Philippines’ first border will impede the flow of imported goods that have been inspected...
Business
fbtw

New Phl bull arrives

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
The Philippine stock market has roared back to life.
Business
fbtw

What are the challenges of an ISO application?

By Rey Elbo | 14 hours ago
In 1994, marketing professors Marian Friestad and Peter Wright introduced the concept of the Persuasion Knowledge Model so we may understand how to interpret, evaluate and respond against any attempt by people who...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Profit-taking drags down stocks anew

Profit-taking drags down stocks anew

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
A fresh round of profit-taking dragged share prices down to start the week as investors continued to cash in on their ga...
Business
fbtw
Global funds pick Philippines energy sector

Global funds pick Philippines energy sector

By Brix Lelis | 14 hours ago
A coalition of global investors and partners dedicated to mobilizing infrastructure investment across the Indo-Pacific region...
Business
fbtw

Buskowitz Energy gets fresh $100 million funding

By Brix Lelis | 14 hours ago
Solar power firm Buskowitz Energy Inc. is fueling its growth and expansion with up to $100-million investment from Germany’s Patrizia SE and Japan’s Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
Business
fbtw
Global rice prices to ease as India lifts export ban

Global rice prices to ease as India lifts export ban

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 14 hours ago
Government officials and industry stakeholders are hopeful prices of rice in the world market would begin to soften after...
Business
fbtw
Prime Infrastructure unit tapped for Clark waste services

Prime Infrastructure unit tapped for Clark waste services

14 hours ago
Clark Development Corp. has named Prime Waste Solutions Pampanga Inc. its newly accredited lone service provider authorized...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with