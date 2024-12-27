^

Business

Residential developers urged to diversify geographically

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
December 27, 2024 | 12:00am
Residential developers urged to diversify geographically
“While the Metro Manila pre-selling condominium market continues to see lengthened remaining inventory life, we are seeing stable residential take-up outside the capital region, particularly for horizontal projects,” Colliers Philippines said in its latest Market Intelligence report yesterday.
Photo from web

MANILA, Philippines — Residential property developers are advised to set their sights on geographic diversification, given the stable take-up of units outside Metro Manila.

“While the Metro Manila pre-selling condominium market continues to see lengthened remaining inventory life, we are seeing stable residential take-up outside the capital region, particularly for horizontal projects,” Colliers Philippines said in its latest Market Intelligence report yesterday.

Data from Colliers showed that unsold inventory in Metro Manila (covering pre-selling and ready for occupancy or RFO) reached 75,300 units as of the third quarter.

“It will take about 5.8 years to fully sell out all these unsold condominium units, about five times longer compared to the pre-pandemic period (2017 to 2019) where remaining inventory life (RIL) ranged between 0.9 and 1.1 years,” Colliers said earlier.

Of the 75,300 remaining inventory, Colliers said 27,200 are ready-for-occupancy (RFO) valued at P154.4 billion.

In its outlook for 2025, Colliers said developers are likely to continue the shift to suburbia with lots-only and house-and-lot (H&L) projects outside of Metro Manila and in key areas outside NCR (AONCR).

“Horizontal projects remain attractive. We encourage developers to consider the viable locations for H&L and lot-only projects including provinces in CALABARZON, Central Luzon, Central Visayas, Western Visayas and Davao region,” Colliers said.

It added that H&L projects in these property hotspots recorded an average annual price increase of four percent to seven percent from 2016 to 2023.

“Lot only developments, meanwhile, recorded stronger price appreciation during the period, ranging between seven percent and 15 percent annually from 2016 to 2023,” Colliers said.

In line with its recommendation to diversify outside of the country’s capital, Colliers also urged residential developers to consider leisure-oriented properties.

“Developers should also cash in on the thriving demand for leisure-oriented properties including condotels, beachfront properties as well as golf communities. The demand for these projects should get a boost from the recovery of the country’s tourism sector,” Colliers said.

The professional services firm said earlier in its outlook for 2025 that the focus on leisure property projects is likely to continue.

“Focus on leisure property would continue but unlike the property cycle in the mid-1990’s, the development is more holistic, and masterplanned with various land uses,” Colliers said.

It sighted its own data showing that these projects were already popular pre-COVID-19 but the pandemic only highlighted the strong take-up for these leisure-centric residential enclaves.

Some of these leisure-oriented projects are dispersed across Batangas, Cavite and Cebu. Other locations likely to attract similar investments include Palawan, Boracay, Bohol and Davao.

“The demand for these projects should also get a boost from the recovery of the country’s travel and tourism sector. Colliers also sees the revival of demand for golf communities within and outside Metro Manila,” Colliers said.

COLLIERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Japan Airlines suffers delays after carrier reports cyberattack

Japan Airlines suffers delays after carrier reports cyberattack

By Mathias Cena | 11 hours ago
Japan Airlines reported a cyberattack on Thursday that caused delays to domestic and international flights but later said...
Business
fbtw
Metro Manila office rents seen declining further next year

Metro Manila office rents seen declining further next year

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
Office rents in Metro Manila are projected to further decline in the coming year mainly due to an oversupply of vacant space,...
Business
fbtw
Asia stocks up as 'Santa Rally' persists

Asia stocks up as 'Santa Rally' persists

8 hours ago
Asian stocks rose in thin Boxing Day trade on Thursday, extending a "Santa Rally" with key markets Hong Kong and Sydney still...
Business
fbtw
Aboitiz Construction bags Batangas cement project

Aboitiz Construction bags Batangas cement project

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The construction unit of the Aboitiz Group has bagged the site development works package for Taiheiyo Cement’s upcoming...
Business
fbtw
BSP spends P5 billion for initial batch of polymer bills &ndash; COA

BSP spends P5 billion for initial batch of polymer bills – COA

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas spent P4.98 billion for the initial batch of polymer banknotes recently launched for circulation,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Budget deficit widens to P213 billion in November

Budget deficit widens to P213 billion in November

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 hours ago
The government posted a wider budget deficit of P213 billion in November as revenue collections went down while state spending...
Business
fbtw
AsPac subsea cable link switched on

AsPac subsea cable link switched on

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 hours ago
The Philippines will benefit from quicker data exchange with neighboring countries in Asia-Pacific as a regional telco consortium...
Business
fbtw
Last-minute buying props up market

Last-minute buying props up market

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Last-minute buying from investors helped the local stock market finish in positive territory in its return from a two-day...
Business
fbtw
Infrastructure spending rises in October

Infrastructure spending rises in October

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 hours ago
Infrastructure spending rose by 2.5 percent in October, with disbursements reaching P110 billion, according to the Department...
Business
fbtw
Meralco headed for banner year

Meralco headed for banner year

By Brix Lelis | 2 hours ago
Power distribution giant Manila Electric Co. is on track to close 2024 on a high note, with electricity sales growing beyond...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with