Mober inks financing deal with BDO

For its part, BDO said it sees the partnership as a testament to its growing commitment to green financing and sustainable business practices.

MANILA, Philippines — Green logistics startup Mober has inked a financing deal with BDO Unibank Inc. for the acquisition of new electric vehicle (EV) trucks as part of its fleet expansion.

In a statement, Mober said the financing deal covers the acquisition of 60 new EV trucks, bringing its total fleet to 110 EV trucks

“This is a historic milestone not just for Mober but for the entire logistics industry in the Philippines,” Mober CEO Dennis Ng said.

“With the addition of these 60 EV trucks, our fleet now stands at 110 units, bringing us closer to our goal of 240 units by the end of the first quarter of 2025. Supported by our proprietary Battery Management System (BMS) and Transport Management System (TMS), we’re ensuring not only sustainability but also efficiency and reliability for our clients,” he said.

Aside from expanding its fleet, Mober is also setting the precedent for innovation in the commercial EV space in the country.

The company said its state-of-the-art BMS offers real-time monitoring of battery health and performance, enabling predictive maintenance and extending the lifespan of its fleet while its proprietary TMS optimizes delivery routes, reducing energy consumption and emissions while ensuring operational excellence for its clients.

For its part, BDO said it sees the partnership as a testament to its growing commitment to green financing and sustainable business practices.

“We remain committed to supporting eco-friendly initiatives and innovative businesses that nurture the environment and present opportunities for economic growth. This partnership with Mober reinforces our shared commitment towards a greener, more sustainable future,” said Charles Rodriguez, executive vice president and head of institutional banking group at BDO.

Mober said the partnership with BDO is the latest in its efforts to secure investments.

Last year, Mober secured a $6 million blended investment from the Southeast Asia Clean Energy Facility II (SEACEF II), managed by Singapore-based fund manager Clime Capital.

SEACEF II focuses on supporting businesses that accelerate the region’s transition to clean energy and low-carbon solutions. Through its partnerships with BDO and Clime Capital, Mober is leading the way in sustainable logistics in the Philippines.

“The Philippines is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to the adverse impacts of climate change. By supporting clean-energy pioneers like Mober, we make a meaningful contribution toward rapid decarbonization in Southeast Asia – helping to meet countries’ net-zero targets,” Clime Capital Philippines country manager Rachel Santiago-Sacro said.

Mober said that the addition of the new EV trucks comes timely as it is set to open its new charging hub in Pasay City by end-January 2025, set to be SEA’s largest logistics-focused EV charging facility.

The green logistics provider has been at the forefront of driving sustainability in mid- and last-mile logistics. The company serves an impressive roster of blue-chip clients, including IKEA, Nestlé, Maersk, Monde Nissin, Starbucks and Kuehne+Nagel, offering innovative solutions that align with its global net-zero commitments.