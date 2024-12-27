^

Business

Mober inks financing deal with BDO

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
December 27, 2024 | 12:00am
Mober inks financing deal with BDO
For its part, BDO said it sees the partnership as a testament to its growing commitment to green financing and sustainable business practices.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — Green logistics startup Mober has inked a financing deal with BDO Unibank Inc. for the acquisition of new electric vehicle (EV) trucks as part of its fleet expansion.

In a statement, Mober said the financing deal covers the acquisition of 60 new EV trucks, bringing its total fleet to 110 EV trucks

“This is a historic milestone not just for Mober but for the entire logistics industry in the Philippines,” Mober CEO Dennis Ng said.

“With the addition of these 60 EV trucks, our fleet now stands at 110 units, bringing us closer to our goal of 240 units by the end of the first quarter of 2025. Supported by our proprietary Battery Management System (BMS) and Transport Management System (TMS), we’re ensuring not only sustainability but also efficiency and reliability for our clients,” he said.

Aside from expanding its fleet, Mober is also setting the precedent for innovation in the commercial EV space in the country.

The company said its state-of-the-art BMS offers real-time monitoring of battery health and performance, enabling predictive maintenance and extending the lifespan of its fleet while its proprietary TMS optimizes delivery routes, reducing energy consumption and emissions while ensuring operational excellence for its clients.

For its part, BDO said it sees the partnership as a testament to its growing commitment to green financing and sustainable business practices.

“We remain committed to supporting eco-friendly initiatives and innovative businesses that nurture the environment and present opportunities for economic growth. This partnership with Mober reinforces our shared commitment towards a greener, more sustainable future,” said Charles Rodriguez, executive vice president and head of institutional banking group at BDO.

Mober said the partnership with BDO is the latest in its efforts to secure investments.

Last year, Mober secured a $6 million blended investment from the Southeast Asia Clean Energy Facility II (SEACEF II), managed by Singapore-based fund manager Clime Capital.

SEACEF II focuses on supporting businesses that accelerate the region’s transition to clean energy and low-carbon solutions. Through its partnerships with BDO and Clime Capital, Mober is leading the way in sustainable logistics in the Philippines.

“The Philippines is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to the adverse impacts of climate change. By supporting clean-energy pioneers like Mober, we make a meaningful contribution toward rapid decarbonization in Southeast Asia – helping to meet countries’ net-zero targets,” Clime Capital Philippines country manager Rachel Santiago-Sacro said.

Mober said that the addition of the new EV trucks comes timely as it is set to open its new charging hub in Pasay City by end-January 2025, set to be SEA’s largest logistics-focused EV charging facility.

The green logistics provider has been at the forefront of driving sustainability in mid- and last-mile logistics. The company serves an impressive roster of blue-chip clients, including IKEA, Nestlé, Maersk, Monde Nissin, Starbucks and Kuehne+Nagel, offering innovative solutions that align with its global net-zero commitments.

BDO

MOBER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Japan Airlines suffers delays after carrier reports cyberattack

Japan Airlines suffers delays after carrier reports cyberattack

By Mathias Cena | 11 hours ago
Japan Airlines reported a cyberattack on Thursday that caused delays to domestic and international flights but later said...
Business
fbtw
Metro Manila office rents seen declining further next year

Metro Manila office rents seen declining further next year

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
Office rents in Metro Manila are projected to further decline in the coming year mainly due to an oversupply of vacant space,...
Business
fbtw
Asia stocks up as 'Santa Rally' persists

Asia stocks up as 'Santa Rally' persists

8 hours ago
Asian stocks rose in thin Boxing Day trade on Thursday, extending a "Santa Rally" with key markets Hong Kong and Sydney still...
Business
fbtw
Aboitiz Construction bags Batangas cement project

Aboitiz Construction bags Batangas cement project

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The construction unit of the Aboitiz Group has bagged the site development works package for Taiheiyo Cement’s upcoming...
Business
fbtw
BSP spends P5 billion for initial batch of polymer bills &ndash; COA

BSP spends P5 billion for initial batch of polymer bills – COA

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas spent P4.98 billion for the initial batch of polymer banknotes recently launched for circulation,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Budget deficit widens to P213 billion in November

Budget deficit widens to P213 billion in November

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 hours ago
The government posted a wider budget deficit of P213 billion in November as revenue collections went down while state spending...
Business
fbtw
AsPac subsea cable link switched on

AsPac subsea cable link switched on

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 hours ago
The Philippines will benefit from quicker data exchange with neighboring countries in Asia-Pacific as a regional telco consortium...
Business
fbtw
Last-minute buying props up market

Last-minute buying props up market

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Last-minute buying from investors helped the local stock market finish in positive territory in its return from a two-day...
Business
fbtw
Infrastructure spending rises in October

Infrastructure spending rises in October

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 hours ago
Infrastructure spending rose by 2.5 percent in October, with disbursements reaching P110 billion, according to the Department...
Business
fbtw
Meralco headed for banner year

Meralco headed for banner year

By Brix Lelis | 2 hours ago
Power distribution giant Manila Electric Co. is on track to close 2024 on a high note, with electricity sales growing beyond...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with