^

Business

Stocks tumble, take cues from Wall Street

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
December 14, 2024 | 12:00am
Stocks tumble, take cues from Wall Street
The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) slipped by 0.37 percent or 24.84 points to finish yesterday’s session at 6,616.51.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Local stocks took their cues from US equities, closing the week in the red with a three-day losing streak.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) slipped by 0.37 percent or 24.84 points to finish yesterday’s session at 6,616.51.

The broader All Shares index settled at 3,752.73, down by 0.09 percent or 3.34 points.

“The PSEi declined after US stock markets mostly corrected lower for the third day in four trading days after the latest US inflation data were mostly faster versus market estimates and picked up versus the previous month levels,” RCBC chief economist Michael Ricafort said.

Trading was tepid as net value turnover stood at P3.92 billion.

Sectors were a mixed bag, with holding firms suffering the largest drop at 1.29 percent.

The mining and oil index, meanwhile, led the charge with a 0.91-percent jump.

Market breadth was positive as advancers pummeled decliners, 103 to 88, while 52 issues were unchanged.

BDO was yesterday’s top traded company, rising by 1.21 percent to P150 per share.

Ayala Land and BPI followed, losing 1.30 percent and 1.93 percent, respectively, to P26.60 and P132 per share.

Meanwhile, Asia shares fell yesterday as a strong dollar weighed on risk sentiment, while longer-dated Treasury yields are headed for their biggest weekly rise in a year on receding US rate cut expectations for 2025.

Top policymakers in Beijing this week pledged to increase debt and lift consumption but failed to boost Chinese equity markets. Authorities are girding for more trade tensions with the US as Donald Trump’s return to power approaches.

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Steady 5.8% growth for Philippines seen in 2025

Steady 5.8% growth for Philippines seen in 2025

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
The Institute of International Finance expects the Philippine economy to grow by 5.8 percent next year, higher than the 4.6...
Business
fbtw

How we have fallen

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It’s so heartbreaking for our generation to see how we have fallen through the years.
Business
fbtw
Jollibee cooking up expansion in Vietnam, entry into Australia

Jollibee cooking up expansion in Vietnam, entry into Australia

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. is accelerating the expansion of its flagship brand outside the Philippines,...
Business
fbtw
Elections to impact government spending in 2025

Elections to impact government spending in 2025

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Midterm elections next year can drag down government spending due to a scheduled mandatory ban on new expenditures, according...
Business
fbtw
BSP likely to hold policy ra BSP likely to hold policy rate?

BSP likely to hold policy ra BSP likely to hold policy rate?

By Mariane V. Go | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas does not intend to increase its key policy rate, according to BSP Governor Eli Remolona, but...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Urban jungle

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 50 minutes ago
Metro Manila’s condominium units oversupply is increasing.
Business
fbtw

The patience and impatience paradox

By Francis J. Kong | 50 minutes ago
A man goes to the doctor with a swollen foot. After a careful examination, the doctor gives the man a pill big enough to choke a horse.
Business
fbtw
Jewelry at the forefront of &lsquo;revenge spending,&rsquo; expected to grow &mdash; pawnshop chain

Jewelry at the forefront of ‘revenge spending,’ expected to grow — pawnshop chain

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 14 hours ago
Shalduga affirmed that jewelry expenditures would continue to rise due to online selling.
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines among Asian countries less vulnerable to Trump 2.0&rsquo;

‘Philippines among Asian countries less vulnerable to Trump 2.0’

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Philippines is one of emerging Asian economies less likely to be significantly affected by US president-elect Donald Trump’s...
Business
fbtw
Looming Fed action weighs on local market

Looming Fed action weighs on local market

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Investors are becoming wary of the looming US Fed decision on monetary policy, forcing them to exercise caution ahead of the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with