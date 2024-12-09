^

Business

Marcos OKs RCEF extension to 2031, boosts annual funding

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
December 9, 2024 | 1:04pm
Marcos OKs RCEF extension to 2031, boosts annual funding
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Dec. 9, 2024 signed three measures into law, namely the “Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act”, a law amending the "Agricultural Tariffication Act", and the a law creating a VAT refund program for non-resident tourists.
Presidential Communications Office via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, December 9, signed a measure extending the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) and increasing the annual budget allotted for it. 

The RCEF is a result of  Republic Act 11203 or the Rice Tariffication Law of 2018, which lifted restrictions from the import of foreign rice. The resulting tariffs were used to fund the RCEF, with the  goal of bolstering local farming so it can compete with foreign rice. 

Under the law, the RCEF was meant to be enacted for six years, receiving P10 billion per year. 

"With the expiration of the original six-year plan for RCEF fast approaching, it became clear that we needed to extend and strengthen the program. And this is where this law comes in, extending the program to 2031, and significantly increasing its funding from the original P10 billion to P30 billion annually," Marcos said in his speech during the ceremonial signing of the bill. 

In the amendments that Marcos signed in Republic Act 12078, the  P30 billion will be divided as follows: 

  • High-quality seeds: P6 billion  
  • Farm mechanization: P9 billion 
  • Extension and training programs, rice farmers' financial assistance, credit, soil improvement, solar-powered irrigations systems, water impounding: P15 billion  

"This will enable us to do much more for our farmers, ensuring that they have the resources that they need to succeed and to make the rice industry even more competitive," Marcos said.  Under the new law, the Department of Agriculture (DA) is granted greater authority in cases of price hikes.

Under the new law, the Department of Agriculture (DA) is granted greater authority in cases of price hikes.

In an ambush interview on the sidelines of the ceremonial signing, DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said that the measure should, in the long run, pave the way for lower rice prices.

"We'll be more efficient, we'll be producing more per hectare," Laurel said. 

The expanded law also addresses soil rehabilitation, as well as irrigation issues. 

"In cases of sudden rice shortages or price hikes, the DA will now be empowered to take the necessary actions to stabilize the market. This will help ensure that the price of rice remains affordable and accessible to every Filipino," Marcos said. 

The DA will have to create a database of all grain warehouses and storage facilities across the country for a more comprehensive monitoring of the country's rice reserves. The law also allows the DA's  Bureau of Plant Industry to inspect warehouses. 

Asked how this new regulatory power would help the DA, Laurel said it would be beneficial. However, he noted that smuggling has already been curbed due to the DA's recent efforts.

Laurel said that apart from regulatory functions, the DA can now take inventory of rice stocks so that they could have accurate data. 

The Philippines has consistently been dubbed as the top rice importer of the world. The latest report from the Bureau of Plant Industry showed that in 2024, the Philippines will have already imported 3.9 million metric tons of rice. 

The Palace also recently issued an executive order mandating lower rice import tariffs.

BONGBONG MARCOS

RCEF

RICE COMPETITIVENESS ENHANCEMENT FUND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sideways trading on upward bias seen

Sideways trading on upward bias seen

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Local stocks are expected to trade sideways this week, with a slight upward bias, on hopes the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas...
Business
fbtw
ALI welcomes addition of San Sebastian Church in Vermosa

ALI welcomes addition of San Sebastian Church in Vermosa

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Ayala Land Inc. has welcomed a new spiritual landmark in the 752-hectare Vermosa estate in Cavite.
Business
fbtw

Praise releases

By Boo Chanco | 13 hours ago
The big problem with our government, past and present, is the credibility gap between official pronouncements and execution.
Business
fbtw

Trump wants mighty dollar to continue

By Wilson Sy | 13 hours ago
US President-elect Donald Trump escalated tensions with BRICS nations.
Business
fbtw
NGCP&rsquo;s P20.6 billion Ilocos grid project gets ERC approval

NGCP’s P20.6 billion Ilocos grid project gets ERC approval

By Brix Lelis | 13 hours ago
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) has secured regulatory approval for the implementation of a major grid development...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
State firms&rsquo; subsidies cut to P117.21 billion in 10 months

State firms’ subsidies cut to P117.21 billion in 10 months

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 13 hours ago
The government further reduced its budgetary support to state-run firms by nearly 20 percent in the 10 months to October,...
Business
fbtw
SM opening 2 more malls in China

SM opening 2 more malls in China

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
The SM Group of the Sy family will continue to expand in China, with two new malls set to open in the next few years.
Business
fbtw
Canada interested in Luzon economic corridor

Canada interested in Luzon economic corridor

By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
Canada is interested in exploring opportunities in the development of the Luzon economic corridor in line with efforts to...
Business
fbtw

The next generation T

By Marianne Go | 13 hours ago
Toyota Motor Philippines officially launched last week the Next Generation Tamaraw in a grand event held simultaneously in eight locations nationwide.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with