The next generation T

Toyota Motor Philippines officially launched last week the Next Generation Tamaraw in a grand event held simultaneously in eight locations nationwide. The latest iteration of the much loved commercial vehicle Tamaraw, first launched in the country in 1993 as the Tamaraw FX, now comes in various forms and conversions that the Gen Z will definitely love as well due to its new transformative options for personal, commercial, recreational and creative uses.

The launch that was live streamed to audiences in Makati City, Quezon City, Pasay City, Pampanga, Laguna, Cebu City, Davao City and Cagayan de Oro City was an exciting, youthful and colorful presentation that was pumped up by the use of the current hit music collaboration of Black Pink member Rose and Bruno Mars – the very catchy APT.

The launch in various locations of the country showcased the various possibilities of the latest and more robust-looking Tamaraw that will truly appeal to Gen Z buyers who will love the customization options to reflect their own forward looking choices whether it be for their own personal use as a pick-up, a recreation vehicle for out of town camping trips, or for a variety of commercial uses from delivery to food trucks, mobile coffee cafes or creative mobile retail trucks – the creative options depending on the imagination of the buyers.

An iconic nameplate known by generations of Filipinos, the Toyota Tamaraw is synonymous with reliability and durability due to its quality and versatile build. In response to the ever-evolving needs of the Philippine market, TMP has introduced the Next Generation Tamaraw, reimagined for the modern era as a multi-purpose people and goods mover both for business and personal use. It is now being assembled locally at the Toyota Motor Philippines plant in Santa Rosa, Laguna. At least 70 percent of the Tamaraw will be imported from Toyota’s operations in Thailand.

According to TMP officials led by its president Masando Hashimoto and TMP executive vice president Jing Atienza, the initial local production of the Tamaraw will be around 1,500 to 1,800 units. Production would be ramped up, depending on demand for the model. TMP’s Sta Rosa plant also assembles the Innova and Vios using the IMV platform.

Available in diesel and gas variants, the Next Generation Tamaraw offers multiple body styles for different passenger and cargo requirements. The diesel variants are powered by a fuel-efficient 2.4L 2GD-FTV engine tailored for heavy-duty tasks, while the gas variants are equipped with a reliable 2.0L 1TR-FE engine.

It was clarified during the press briefing that initially available models would be the long wheelbase dropside and LWB utility van which will be available for retail in January next year. The LWB aluminum cargo will have its commercial release in March. Customization options would be introduced later on.

Retail sales for the short wheelbase (SWB) variants of the utility van, dropside, and aluminum cargo will start at a later date.

The range of conversions includes the use of the Next Generation Tamaraw as an ambulance, patrol van and refrigerated van. Other special conversions soon to be available for order such as the food truck, mobile service vehicle and camper RV were also showcased, displaying the conversion capabilities of TMP in partnership with Toyota Mobility Solutions Philippines (TMSPH).

“The possibilities for this vehicle are truly endless. These possibilities, which will have a lasting effect on the lives of Filipinos now and in the future, is what we envision in our tagline, Abante, Posible,” added Hashimoto.

In-house conversions such as the utility van, dropside and aluminum cargo offer features that cater to customers’ everyday commercial or even personal needs.The utility van’s spacious interior, which can be maximized by folding the seats, makes it perfect for transporting goods or people comfortably. It also has a built-in rear A/C.The dropside’s large deck space, high panel height and three-side panel access allows easy loading and unloading of various goods, while the aluminum cargo is designed to carry both dry and wet goods with its aluminum interior and exterior panels.

However, TMP EVP Jing Atienza clarified that only in-house conversions would be covered by full warranty by the company. Buyers who opt to customize or do conversions through other parties would have to negotiate with TMP regarding warranty limitations.

The Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw base price starts at P937,000 for the 2.4 dropside DSL M/T LWB variant. TMP chairman Alfred Ty disclosed during the Tamaraw roll-off ceremony on Nov. 28 that TMP would later offer a gas-powered SWB variant that will start below P800,000.

The top-of-the-line 2.4 GL dropside DSL A/T LWB variant, meanwhile, is available at P1,075,000. It has a max output of 150/3,400 ps/rpm and a max torque of 400/1,600-2,000 Nm/rpm. It also comes with safety features such as driver and passenger airbags, anti-lock brake system (ABS) and electronic brake distribution (EBD). The 2.4 aluminum cargo DSL M/T LWB and 2.4 utility van DSL M/T LWB are priced at P1,041,000 and P1,142,000, respectively.

Conversions would be priced depending on the options to be chosen by the buyers. Conversion options and pricing would be offered later next year.

To ensure that buyers will be able to finance their purchase, Toyota Financial Services Philippines is offering multiple options such as low downpayment and flexible payment schemes, including weekly payments. It was also revealed that for companies or commercial operators, they may also avail of Toyota’s mobility solutions through Kinto One which provides leasing and rental options.

The Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw falls under the commercial vehicle segment, which accounts for 73.64 percent of the market share, according to the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc.

TMP officials admitted that this foray into the commercial segment has long been left to their competitors in the past. However, with the reintroduction of the Next Generation Tamaraw they are intent on providing strong competition.

The next generation Ty

While the spotlight was on the Next Generation Tamaraw, a more significant but ultra low key public introduction for the business world was the meet and greet with TMP assistant vice president of the marketing services department, marketing division, Andrew Ryan (Andy) Ty.

Andy, 28, is the son of Metrobank chairman and GT Capital director Arthur Ty, and nephew of TMP chairman Alfred Ty. Andy is the next generation Ty who is stepping into the business arena and spotlight, assuring the future of the business and banking empire built by his grandfather George Ty.

A very personable and good-looking young man, Andy admitted that he chose to join TMP because of his love for cars instead of following the banking footsteps of his father Arthur. He revealed that his sister instead has chosen the banking route and is currently working in Metrobank as a trader.

It was a pleasure to meet Andy, the third generation of the Ty family after initially covering his grandfather George Ty and his uncles Arthur and Alfred.