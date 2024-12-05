^

Business

MSpectrum, Edward Keller partner for solar power project in Laguna

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
December 5, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  MSpectrum Inc., the solar energy arm of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), has teamed up with food manufacturer Edward Keller Philippines Inc. (EKPI) for a solar project in Laguna.

Under this strategic deal, MSpectrum will put up a 630-kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar power system within EKPI’s industrial facility in Carmelray Industrial Park, with completion targeted as early as April next year.

Once completed, the project is expected to produce over 700,000 kW hours of clean power and reduce EKPI’s carbon footprint by 422 metric tons annually.

Likewise, the solar facility will enable EKPI to lock in its energy costs for the next 10 years, ensuring its business remains operational even in the event of scheduled power interruptions.

The project, according to EKPI president Alexander Ong Oh, would help the company lower its energy costs by P1.2 million per year.

“We would be counting on MSpectrum to help us achieve this, and we look forward to future collaborations, possibly adding more solar generation,” Oh said.

EKPI is one of the brands of DKSH Philippines that manufacture ingredients for food, personal care, specialty chemicals and pharmaceutical industries.

The company joins the list of local and international companies that engaged MSpectrum to achieve more efficient and sustainable business operations.

Earlier, industrial technology manufacturer Excelitas Technologies Philippines Inc. tapped MSpectrum to install and energize a 116-kWp solar project at its manufacturing facility in Cabuyao, Laguna.

With its eight years in the industry, MSpectrum has already installed more than 80 megawatts of solar rooftop projects, the majority of which are located within Meralco’s franchise area.

Backed by the Meralco Group’s energy expertise and proven track record, MSpectrum offers services and solar solutions to help customers lower their electricity costs while advancing their sustainability initiatives.

MERALCO

SOLAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Japan Tobacco heats up global expansion

Japan Tobacco heats up global expansion

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
Japan Tobacco International (JTI) continues to heat up its global expansion as it aims to bring its innovative heated tobacco...
Business
fbtw

Rich politicians, poor people

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
I came across a meme on Facebook that said: “The Philippines is one of the poorest countries but with the wealthiest government officials.” Okay, we aren’t dirt poor like Haiti or some countries...
Business
fbtw
Cathy Yang retires from PLDT

Cathy Yang retires from PLDT

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Multi-awarded financial journalist Catherine Yap-Yang has retired from her post as first vice president and head for corporate...
Business
fbtw
Smart expects 5G expansion to drive revenues in 2025

Smart expects 5G expansion to drive revenues in 2025

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Smart Communications Inc., the wireless subsidiary of PLDT Inc., expects its 5G network expansion to drive revenue growth...
Business
fbtw
DBCC lowers growth target for 2024

DBCC lowers growth target for 2024

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Development Budget Coordination Committee made a last-minute revision to the 2024 growth target, narrowing it from the...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nomura sees Philippine economy expanding by 6% next year

Nomura sees Philippine economy expanding by 6% next year

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Japan-based Nomura Global Research expects economic growth in the Philippines to improve next year but still undershoot official...
Business
fbtw
URC puts up new flour mill in Quezon

URC puts up new flour mill in Quezon

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Gokongwei-led Universal Robina Corp. is bolstering by more than half its production capacity for quality flour with the opening...
Business
fbtw

New fiscal targets and the anti-agricultural economic sabotage law

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 1 hour ago
Three topics here and we go straight to the numbers and facts.
Business
fbtw
Tobacco farmers to get aP100 million production grant

Tobacco farmers to get aP100 million production grant

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
The National Tobacco Administration is set to distribute P100 million worth of cash assistance to nearly 17,000 tobacco farmers...
Business
fbtw
Pepsi to close Muntinlupa plant

Pepsi to close Muntinlupa plant

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The exclusive manufacturer of PepsiCo products in the Philippines is looking to post robust growth in revenues this year and...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with