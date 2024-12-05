MSpectrum, Edward Keller partner for solar power project in Laguna

MANILA, Philippines — MSpectrum Inc., the solar energy arm of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), has teamed up with food manufacturer Edward Keller Philippines Inc. (EKPI) for a solar project in Laguna.

Under this strategic deal, MSpectrum will put up a 630-kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar power system within EKPI’s industrial facility in Carmelray Industrial Park, with completion targeted as early as April next year.

Once completed, the project is expected to produce over 700,000 kW hours of clean power and reduce EKPI’s carbon footprint by 422 metric tons annually.

Likewise, the solar facility will enable EKPI to lock in its energy costs for the next 10 years, ensuring its business remains operational even in the event of scheduled power interruptions.

The project, according to EKPI president Alexander Ong Oh, would help the company lower its energy costs by P1.2 million per year.

“We would be counting on MSpectrum to help us achieve this, and we look forward to future collaborations, possibly adding more solar generation,” Oh said.

EKPI is one of the brands of DKSH Philippines that manufacture ingredients for food, personal care, specialty chemicals and pharmaceutical industries.

The company joins the list of local and international companies that engaged MSpectrum to achieve more efficient and sustainable business operations.

Earlier, industrial technology manufacturer Excelitas Technologies Philippines Inc. tapped MSpectrum to install and energize a 116-kWp solar project at its manufacturing facility in Cabuyao, Laguna.

With its eight years in the industry, MSpectrum has already installed more than 80 megawatts of solar rooftop projects, the majority of which are located within Meralco’s franchise area.

Backed by the Meralco Group’s energy expertise and proven track record, MSpectrum offers services and solar solutions to help customers lower their electricity costs while advancing their sustainability initiatives.