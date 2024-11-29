^

Meralco, KEPCO partner to boost smart meter use

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
November 29, 2024 | 12:00am
Meralco, KEPCO partner to boost smart meter use
This picture shows Meralco's electric meter.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Power distributor Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), chaired by tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan, has teamed up with the largest electric utility in South Korea to empower consumers and improve grid reliability.

Meralco recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) and its Knowledge Data Network to promote wider adoption of smart metering technologies.

Smart meters enable two-way communication between consumers and utility providers, helping distribution utilities detect issues like blackouts and allowing end-users to track their energy consumption.

This agreement between Meralco and KEPCO is expected to facilitate knowledge sharing on the use of digital technology and emerging business trends in both the Philippines and South Korea.

Marvin Gonsalves, Meralco VP and head for revenue assurance and metering services, said the partnership is part of efforts to “continuously find innovative ways to make Meralco’s service more reliable and efficient for the benefit of our customers.”

To further advance the use of smart meters, the deal also opens opportunities for collaboration in securing local partners and networks for both countries.

It likewise covers cooperation in understanding digital technologies of the parties involved through training.

Since 2011, Meralco has pursued aggressive integration of smart metering technologies into its distribution network to enhance operational efficiency and grid resiliency.

The power distribution giant plans to allocate at least P25 billion next year to further boost the resiliency of its distribution network and electrical infrastructure.

As of end-September this year, the group had a capital expenditure of P26 billion, a significant portion of which was earmarked for distribution network improvement projects.

