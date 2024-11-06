^

NEDA grants higher price tags, extension for major flood projects

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 6, 2024 | 8:32pm
NEDA grants higher price tags, extension for major flood projects
Officials from the Marikina Disaster Response Team monitor the rising water level of the Marikina River on July 27, 2023.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The National Economic and Development Authority approved the extension and increased costs of two major flood control projects.

These projects, under the Department of Public Works and Highways, are the Cavite Industrial Area-Flood Risk Management Project and the Pasig-Marikina River Channel Improvement Project, Phase IV. Both are partly funded by additional loans from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Work on the Cavite Industrial Area project was initially planned from 2021 to 2026, with a project cost of P10.1 billion, according to a Department of Public Works and Highways presentation uploaded by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

With the recent approval, the project timeline extends to September 2029, and its cost has risen to P22.03 billion.

The Pasig-Marikina River project was originally set for completion from 2021 to 2030, with an initial cost of P33.097 billion. It now has a revised cost of P57.7 billion and a new completion target of 2031.

“The changes in scope and design of our flood-control projects account for stronger typhoons and altered rainfall patterns, thereby enhancing resilience to weather-related disasters. These adjustments will help mitigate the severe economic and social impacts of flooding in Metro Manila and CALABARZON, which have consistently affected the country’s economic performance,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan.

The NEDA also approved the Philippine International Exhibition Center, a project of the Philippine Reclamation Authority, costing P27 billion.

These adjustments follow the disastrous twin cyclones Kristine and Leon, which left at least 154 people dead.  

Fast patrol crafts

To strengthen maritime security, NEDA also approved the purchase of 40 patrol crafts for the Philippine Coast Guard.

“This project aligns with the government’s goal of enhancing maritime security by boosting the capabilities of institutions like the Philippine Coast Guard. The new patrol crafts will help deter smuggling and illegal activities while enforcing maritime sovereignty in critical marine areas,” Balisacan said.

The purchase comes at a cost of P25.8 billion and follows continued tensions between Beijing and Manila over the West Philippine Sea.

Chinese vessels have frequently harassed Philippine boats in the West Philippine Sea. This is despite the Permanent Court of Arbitration’s ruling that the area falls under Manila’s exclusive economic zone.

