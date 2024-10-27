Blk 113: Preserving the legacy of a family home

The mural at the basement is a tribute to the family and the residents of the Blk.

MANILA, Philippines — Along Connecticut Street in Greenhills, San Juan lies a boutique commercial building that easily stands out among the different commercial spaces and establishments that line the busy road.

Its design is somewhat utilitarian, a style that is rooted in the industrial era’s ethos which puts emphasis on function and simplicity. True enough, the building’s facade is mostly a shade of dark, accentuated by a brown wall in front with its name on it – Blk 113.

Inside, it gets even more interesting. The place is a testament of modern sustainability and mindful design. Every element has use and purpose and some of the pieces of furniture are repurposed items or made from recycled materials.

There is efficient use of energy and space; it doesn’t even have an elevator – at least for now – but has a well-designed staircase where one doesn’t feel tired upon reaching the third floor. For the senior citizens, there are seats strategically placed in different parts of the staircase if they want to rest a bit on their way up.

One may imagine Blk 113 as a family-run boutique bed-and-breakfast inn like those found in Sagada in the northern Philippines or in the nooks and crannies of charming European cities.

Or one may think of it as the home of an art collector, an interior designer or someone passionate about music.

A bust of Miles Davis made from junk metal.

In a sense, Blk 113 is a little of all that. It is a commercial space that spans 2,000 square meters across three levels and is owned by the Bustamante family, a tight-knit Filipino family that used to run Bustamante Press, a printing press which operated from 1969 to 1994.

It occupies one small block or blk for short. It was also the site of the family’s cherished childhood home.

The Bustamante siblings, all five of them – Pablo or Boy, Perla, Paula, Pilar (deceased) and Paolo – all grew up in that family house where they’ve stayed since 1970.

As time passed, the city around them changed. The area became a thriving commercial district, and in 2000, a businessman offered to lease the lot on a long-term basis.

Many of their neighbors along Connecticut were already selling or leasing out their houses in favor of commercial developments.

They were reluctant at first, holding on to the nostalgia of their childhood but eventually, they agreed on a long term lease.

The businessman tore down the original house and built a commercial space on the site. The family had to build a new house on a nearby lot.

When the lease ended, the siblings decided to run their own boutique building but they designed it in a way that it was homey.

Thus, Blk 113 was born.

They filled the building with furniture from their old house or repurposed age-old curio items or memorabilia from their childhood home or from the parents who have already passed on.

Somewhere in the building, there is a table that used to be their study desk and there is a grandfather clock which belonged to their father.

In the process, they are preserving the family’s legacy, memories of their childhood and vignettes of their cherished home.

There are also items repurposed from “junk,” mostly by Boy.

For instance, there is a bust of Miles Davis in the lobby that is made solely from junk metal and an equally impressive statue of a samurai, also made of scrap metal.

A space for everyone

At present, Blk 113 has attracted a diverse set of tenants. On the ground floor is a bustling hub of services and retail, such as EastWest Bank, AXA Philippines, Mien San Noodle House and Good Pastry Café.

The second floor caters to business and beauty services, with offices for iFranchise Business Services Corp., Skin Manila Black, NEW lounge and Eyebrowdery, etc.

On the third floor, art, culture and dining take center stage with Mono8 Gallery, 717 Deli, 78-45-33 and Cultured by Mikehe Bags.

“As a way of the family’s thanksgiving, the building also has a non-denominational prayer room located on the second floor which both clients and tenants are free to use,” Boy said.

On the third floor, there is also a special space for gatherings, Five Private Dining, which may be booked for private functions.

The Bustamante siblings have been overwhelmed by the positive feedback on the building and they are already looking to expand.

“We are looking to expand the Blk and hopefully build another building with another property on the same street. For now, we remain committed to providing our clients with the best experience every time they step foot into Blk 113,” Boy said.

Art lovers, diners and business professionals frequent the space, fostering an inclusive environment.

“The Blk takes pride in being a boutique building that takes up a small space within the Greenhills Shopping Center district. Just like the building, the residents of the Blk are also boutique businesses that aim to offer memorable fares and services, as well as upscale items distinct from other businesses in the area,” he added.

Sustainability plays a crucial role in the building’s layout through thoughtful design.

Indeed, whether one needs a beauty treatment, a dose of art or a gastronomic adventure, Blk 113 has something for everyone.

