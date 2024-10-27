To future-proof businesses, sustained transformation is vital

SGV Consulting leader Rossana Fajardo (right) moderates a panel discussion on the importance of a people-centric approach using technology. Comprising the panel were (from left) Globe Telecom chief transformation and operations officer and chief customer experience officer Rebecca Eclipse, Singapore Pools (Private) Ltd. chief business technology officer Yeo Teck Guan, Tenaga Nasional Berhad retail division head (solutions) Mohamed Azrin Mohamed Ali and EY Asean and Singapore Consulting leader Gaurav Modi.

MANILA, Philippines — The future of business lies in transformation and innovation.

This was the truth collectively communicated by experts at a seminar hosted by SGV Knowledge Institute and SGV Consulting, and organized by Ernst & Young (EY), on Sept. 30, at Shangri-La The Fort, Manila. The seminar, titled Transformation Realized: Impossible to Unstoppable, gathered industry leaders and experts for an afternoon of knowledge-sharing and panel discussions centering on how businesses can future-proof themselves by synergizing people, technology and innovation.

Lending their expertise on the subject of corporate transformation were several leaders in various sectors: Mohamed Azrin Mohamed Ali, head of solutions, retail division, of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), Malaysia’s national energy supplier; Rebecca Eclipse, chief transformation and operations officer, and chief customer experience officer of Globe Telecom; Yeo Teck Guan, chief business technology officer of Singapore Pools; Gaurav Modi, EY Asean and Singapore consulting leader; and Vicki Jamieson, EY Australia people consulting partner.

“At a time when change is the only constant, the need for organizations to adapt, evolve, and transform has never been more crucial,” said Wilson Tang, SGV chairman and country managing partner, in his welcome remarks.

Indeed, in his plenary address, Steve Lo, EY Asia-Pacific chief innovation officer, drove home a similar point. “Companies lacking the ability and vision to adopt new technologies risk falling behind and making themselves irrelevant in their respective industries,” Lo said.

The seminar’s panelists shared several key learnings in their respective transformation journeys, all of which focused on the innovative value brought about by merging people and technology.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB): Transforming into a customer-centric business

In its quest to help its over 10 million customers gain more advantages from their energy service provider, TNB sought to liberate the energy retail market. With 25 years of service as Malaysia’s national energy supplier, TNB underwent a company transformation to become an agile customer-centric business. This proved immensely successful, according to Mohamed Azrin Mohamed Ali.

The company wanted to enhance the user experience of its over 10 million customers and about 4,500 employees. To do this, TNB did innovations at scale and embraced technology at speed while putting humans at the center of its strategies.

TNB reimagined its retail division to deliver a great experience to its customers.

It developed data-led digital solutions, such as an easy-to-use app. This provides customers more control over their energy consumption and gives them the ability to pay bills quickly and conveniently.

The energy supplier established a retail academy to upskill talents with digital capabilities.

It also enhanced a strong collaborative spirit and merged trusted intelligence with human insight.

“Today,” Ali’s presentation explained, “TNB works to build a sustainable future as it expands its portfolio of renewable and smart energy solutions while tapping on its most valuable resource: people.”

Globe Telecom: Driving innovation by putting people first

For the Philippines’ mobile market leader, their transformation worked its way down from the top and capitalized on people – both their employees and over 60 million customers.

“Back in 2009, everything we did was about fixing the basics,” said Rebecca Eclipse. The company spent all its time putting out fires, it couldn’t focus on innovation and growth.

“Then in 2013, we reaffirmed our convictions: customer experience will be our true differentiator,” said Eclipse. “We started treating our customers as people we wanted to know deeply for the long haul. We transformed our business toward building and nurturing relationships.”

By 2016, Globe was the clear market leader. This left them wanting to go beyond being No. 1 and carrying out their real purpose: to contribute to something that will make a difference to the country and its people.

“We want to encourage our customers to find their own purpose and how it connects with Globe’s own purpose. Because a truly purpose-driven company is led by purpose-driven people.”