^

Business

NDA eyes new funding from US to beef up local dairy herd

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
October 23, 2024 | 12:00am
NDA eyes new funding from US to beef up local dairy herd
NDA administrator Marcus Antonius Andaya said they are now studying the possibility of seeking a new round of funding from the US as the P1.56-billion four-year grant under the US PL480 program will end this year.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The National Dairy Authority (NDA) is exploring possible new funding from the US to beef up the country’s dairy herd as the state agency seeks to achieve a five-percent self-sufficiency in milk by 2028.

NDA administrator Marcus Antonius Andaya said they are now studying the possibility of seeking a new round of funding from the US as the P1.56-billion four-year grant under the US PL480 program will end this year.

While waiting for a possible foreign funding, the NDA would capitalize on available domestic budget such as those from the General Appropriations Act and the agency’s share from the Coconut Farmers Industry Development Plan to import cattle.

The NDA needs at least P1 billion annual budget, double than its current funding of at least P500 million, to achieve its goal of increasing the country’s milk production.

“At our present budget we will be unable to reach that goal,” Andaya said.

The NDA is eyeing to import about 5,000 heads of dairy cattle until 2028 as part of its measures of hiking the country’s milk self-sufficiency to five percent from the present 1.5 percent.

Under its program, the calves of the imported dairy herd would be distributed to farmers. There are at least 150,000 dairy inventory nationwide, according to the NDA.

At least 600 heads of dairy cattle from Australia are being procured by the NDA and are scheduled to arrive by the middle of next year.

Aside from increasing the country’s dairy herd, the NDA is also keen on at least doubling the average milk output per cow to 20 liters per head per day by upgrading cattle through artificial insemination.

Furthermore, the NDA wants to reduce mortality of dairy cattle by capacitating farmers and educating them on proper caring and handling of their animals.

The agency also wants to ramp up demand by encouraging the commercial sector, such as milk manufacturers, to buy locally produced milk to meet a certain portion of their raw material requirements pursuant to existing laws and regulations.

“They should absorb a certain percentage of local production before they import milk,” Andaya said.

Dairy output in the first half rose by 15 percent to 16,020 metric tons from 13,940 MT in the same period of last year, based on Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data.

Value wise, dairy output in current prices expanded by 23.6 percent to P879.88 million from P711.750 million, PSA data showed.

vuukle comment

NATIONAL DAIRY AUTHORITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
20 Globe offices shift to renewable energy

20 Globe offices shift to renewable energy

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Globe Telecom Inc. has completed the shift of 20 of its facilities to renewable power as the telco steps up its sustainability...
Business
fbtw

Dollar makes a U-turn

By Wilson Sy | 2 days ago
Just when the market thought the US dollar would break down, it reversed.
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific expands Iloilo routes

Cebu Pacific expands Iloilo routes

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific will mount new domestic flights out of Iloilo in December to scale up its local reach from the...
Business
fbtw

What makes you pessimistic about problem-solving?

By Rey Elbo | 1 day ago
One day, a blue bird flies through an open window of your room. Out of confusion, the bird is trapped.
Business
fbtw

Uncovering the hidden costs of non-compliance for micro and small taxpayers

By Samantha Joy Almogela | 1 day ago
These days, many individuals aspire to launch their own businesses with some choosing to start on a smaller scale. Establishing a small business can be both rewarding and challenging.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Meet the &lsquo;superhuman&rsquo; behind the perfect Lexus drive

Meet the ‘superhuman’ behind the perfect Lexus drive

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
As a child growing up, Shuichi Ozaki dreamt of becoming an F1 driver.
Business
fbtw
US firms urged to invest in PEZA zones

US firms urged to invest in PEZA zones

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Economic Zone Authority is encouraging American companies to invest in the country’s economic zones amid...
Business
fbtw

Strong pasta, ice cream sales boost RFM 9-month profit

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Robust sales of pasta and ice cream boosted the earnings of food and beverage company RFM Corp. in the nine-month period ending September.
Business
fbtw
Megaworld eyes P3 billion sales from upscale condo in Palawan

Megaworld eyes P3 billion sales from upscale condo in Palawan

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Property giant Megaworld Corp. is putting up an upscale residential condominium in Palawan, which is expected to generate...
Business
fbtw

Left behind in ASEAN

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
“We never overtook you,” my Thai friend once told me, when I told her how far the Philippines has been left behind by Thailand, Malaysia and perhaps even Vietnam. “Your neighbors did not overtake...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with