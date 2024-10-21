23 projects added to PPP pipeline

The additional projects include unsolicited proposals endorsed by the PPP Center to implementing agencies (IAs) for their approval or rejection, as well as projects part of the PPP list submitted by IAs.

MANILA, Philippines — The government has added 23 projects to its public-private partnership (PPP) pipeline, expanding the total to 173 projects worth P3.17 trillion.

The additional projects include unsolicited proposals endorsed by the PPP Center to implementing agencies (IAs) for their approval or rejection, as well as projects part of the PPP list submitted by IAs.

Of the additional PPP projects, seven are unsolicited national projects such as the P160-million Food and Drug License and Clearance System; the P7.21-billion Combined 17-megawatt (MW) Upper Sampaloc and 8-MW Lower Sampaloc Hydroelectric Power; the P29.82-billion Design Build Finance Operate the Air Navigation Services; the P320-million Philippine Retirement Authority Digitalization Project; the P70-million Mariano Marcos State University; the 2MWp Solar PV (Photovoltaic) System, the P4.24-billion Marinduque Decarbonization Project and the P9.6-billion Electronic Invoicing and Tax Engine Systems Project.

Meanwhile, nine of the projects added to the PPP pipeline are unsolicited local projects such as the P730-million Operations and Maintenance (O&M) of Pampanga Dialysis Centers; the P60- million O&M of Palayan City Hospital; the P8.45-billion Iloilo Bulk Water Supply Project; the P1.47-billion San Juan - Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino; the P790-million South Luzon Integrated Terminal Exchange; the P80-million Comprehensive Provincial Waste Management and Carbon Capture System Utilizing Bio-Methanation No-Burn Project; the P230-million Dasmariñas City Digitalized Traffic Enforcement System; the P10-million GMA Cavite Digitalized Traffic Enforcement and the P20 million Butuan City Digitalized Traffic Enforcement Project.

Also added to the PPP pipeline list are solicited projects such as the P360-million Santiago City Hemodialysis Center; the Subdivision and Housing Program in Barangay Ordovilla and Bethel in Victoria in Oriental Mindoro; the Cavite Bulk Water Supply Project; the P2.2-billion Nuclear Medicine Research and Innovation Center; the PPP for School Infrastructure Project Phase III; the Poro Point Seaport Modernization Project and the DepEd-Senate Teacher’s City.

Meanwhile, 12 projects were delisted from the PPP pipeline following the PPP Center’s coordination with IAs.