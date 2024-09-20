Philippines eyed as global hub for climate technology

MANILA, Philippines — A collaborative effort among the government, the private sector and the academe is in full swing to turn the Philippines into a global hub for climate technology and innovation.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) is partnering with Filipino software developers group DEVCON Philippines and the De La Salle University (DLSU) for an ambitious effort, codenamed CResT, for the Climate Resilience Technology platform.

The platform harnesses the technological expertise of DEVCON, the scientific leadership of DOST and DLSU’s advanced research infrastructure to create cutting-edge climate resilience technologies.

DEVCON founder Winston Damarillo said the program would seek to develop a tech startup ecosystem focused on developing tech and apps for climate resilience adoptable by corporates and local government units to deal with the effects of climate change.

“The whole goal of this is to transform all the spending we do on climate resilience, all the R&D that we’re making and make it a real product that we can use to solve our problems here in the Philippines, and a product that we can export,” Damarillo said.

“We just made number one (in the list) of the most at risk country in the world for climate change,” he noted, referring to the World Bank’s 2023 World Risk Index where the Philippines led the list of the country most prone to disasters among 183 countries around the globe.

“That’s kind of a concerning data set. So what we want to do is to turn that into an opportunity,” Damarillo stressed.

Under the CReST effort, the DOST, DEVCON and DLSU aims to nurture tech startups focused on creating climate resilience solutions like life-saving early warning systems, expanding access to renewable energy, enhancing disaster resilience and pioneering reforestation through robotics.

Recognizing this vulnerability, the partners seek to transform the Philippines from a climate-risk area into a leader in climate solutions.

“The Philippines is ready to lead in global climate action with tech-driven solutions. Through CResT, we will turn challenges into opportunities, positioning our nation as a global hub for climate tech innovation, where we develop and scale transformative solutions to meet urgent and future needs,” DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said.

The innovative technologies that will be developed will be tested, scaled and implemented across the Philippines, with the potential for adoption in other climate-vulnerable nations.

DEVCON will take the lead on technology innovation and ensure that climate solutions are developed and scaled rapidly. Meanwhile the DLSU Animo Labs, the university’s research and development arm, will provide cutting-edge research infrastructure and resources.

“The climate crisis is a race against time and technology is our fastest vehicle to win. Through CResT, we are not only protecting our communities but also establishing the Philippines as a leader in climate tech,” Damarillo said.

For his part, DLSU president Br. Bernard Oca said the university is committed to accelerate the development of climate tech solutions by providing cutting-edge research infrastructure and resources to its partners.

“DLSU through Animo Labs will provide expertise in research commercialization, venture creation and other support services to ensure that the climate solutions that we create can help prevent losses of income, time and productivity, while preserving life, spirit, and the unquantifiable,” Oca said.

In addition to developing technology, CResT will invest heavily in capacity building, equipping the next generation of Filipino innovators with advanced skills in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, 3D design and robotics to sustain and expand climate tech solutions.

The initiative will also engage climate tech startups, environmental organizations and investors to create a robust climate-resilient ecosystem.

“As we collaborate to establish the Philippines as a global hub for climate tech, our vision extends beyond our borders. Through the CResT platform, we are laying the foundation for a sustainable future with solutions that have local impact and global reach,” Damarillo said.

Damarillo will present the CResT platform at the San Francisco Tech Week 2024 on Oct. 8 at the Kapwa Gardens, San Francisco, USA.