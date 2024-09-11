^

DTI suspends license of four vaping brands, files cases

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 11, 2024 | 6:24pm
Disposable vapes are battery-operated devices that come prefilled with e-liquid and are designed to be used once and then discarded.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has filed lawsuits against four vaping brands and suspended their licenses as part of the government's ongoing efforts to regulate vape products in the country.

The four vaping brands facing legal action and license suspension are Relx, Flare, Team X and Funky Monkey.

A Philippine Standard, or PS, License is issued to companies that guarantee consumers that a product meets the government's standards.

"Trading of these brands, and their PS Licenses if issued, are effectively suspended pending resolution of the formal charges," the DTI said in a statement on Wednesday, September 11.

The formal charges filed were for alleged violations of Section 4 of Republic Act 11900, which mandates that all vape or tobacco products must adhere to specific packaging requirements, including displaying proper health warnings and bearing the internal revenue fiscal marking.

Penalties for selling these suspended brands are severe, with a P2 million fine for the first offense, P4 million for the second offense, and P5 million plus cancelation of permits for the third offense.

These four brands are not the only ones affected by the government's crackdown on illegal vapes. The DTI had also suspended the vape products of SHFT Dr.Freeze, Aerogin, Don Bars, Chillax, Black Elite, and Lost Mary, which face similar charges.

"The DTI, together with the Bureau of Internal Revenue, Bureau of Customs, and Philippine National Police continue to crack down on vape products lacking tax stamps, and keep its momentum in enforcing RA11900, or the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act, to protect minors from accessing vape products," the DTI said.

The government's ongoing efforts aim to ensure that vape products in the market comply with regulations and protect consumers, especially minors, from accessing these products.

