LIST: Flights canceled on September 2 due to 'Enteng'

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:41 a.m.) — The Manila International Airport Authority on Monday, September 2 announced that several domestic flights have been canceled due to the inclement weather brought by Tropical Storm Enteng (International name: Yagi).

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of PAL Express, Cebu Pacific, CebGo and Air Asia have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that at 7 a.m., Enteng's center of the eye was estimated 100 kilometers North Northwest of Daet, Camarines Norte or 115 kilometers East Northeast of Infanta, Quezon (15.0°North, 122.7°East).

It packs a maximum sustained winds of 75 km per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 90 kph, and central pressure of 994 hPa.

Here are the canceled flights as of 10 a.m., Monday:

PAL Express (2P)

2P 2921/2922 Manila-Daraga-Manila

2P 2671/2672 Manila-Calbayog-Manila

2P 2963/2964 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

2P 2965/2966 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

CebGo (DG)

DG 6193/6194 Manila-Daraga-Manila

DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila

DG 6031/6032 Manila-San Jose-Manila

DG 6118 Naga-Manila

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 321/322: Manila–Legazpi (Daraga)–Manila

5J 325/326: Manila–Legazpi (Daraga)–Manila

5J 821/822: Manila–Virac–Manila

AirAsia Philippines (Z2)

Z2 223/224 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

Z2 315/316 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

— Rosette Adel

