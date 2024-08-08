^

Business

Philippines’ development loans, grants hit $37.29 billion in 2023

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 8, 2024 | 3:24pm
Based on the latest national government disbursement performance report of the DBM, state infrastructure expenditure and other capital outlays inched up by 7.3 percent to P196.7 billion in January to March, from P183.2 billion in the same period last year.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines amassed official development assistance (ODA) commitments amounting to $37.29 billion in 2023, according to a report released by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) on Thursday.   

According to Republic Act 8182 or Official Development Assistance Act of 1996, ODA is a loan or grant administered "to promote sustainable social and economic development and welfare of the Philippines."

"ODA resources must be contracted with governments of foreign countries with whom the Philippines has diplomatic, trade relations or bilateral agreements, or which are members of the United Nations, their agencies, and international or multilateral lending institutions," the law stated. 

The majority of ODA commitment is composed of project loans amounting to P24.94 billion, which is 67% of the total amount. There are also program loans amounting to $10.13 billion (27%) and grants worth $2.22 billion (6%). 

A program loan is a budget for general projects while project loans are for a specific development project. The NEDA reported a total of 90 project loans and 23 program loans. 

“The loan commitments reached a notable milestone in 2023, marking a significant 16% increase of $4.87 billion from the $30.20 billion committed in 2022. This surge continues the upward trend observed during the 2020-2022 period, characterized by heightened assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” NEDA said in its report. 

Infrastructure takes up the largest portion of the ODA, with $20.36 billion dedicated to it from 105 loans and grants. The second largest portion went to governance and institutions development, with $6.88 billion allocation. The rest went to agriculture, agrarian reform and natural resources, as well as social reform and community development. 

According to the NEDA, the Department of Transportation is the agency that got the largest portion of the ODA, taking $13 billion for its projects. The Department of Finance and the Department of Public Works and Highway followed, respectively. 

The top 10 largest ODA-funded projects are as follows: 

  1. North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) Malolos-Tutuban
  2. NSCR Extension Project (Clark Extension)
  3. NSCR-Philippine National Railways (PNR) South Commuter Railway Project (Tutuban-Calamba)
  4. Metro Manila Subway Project Phase I
  5. Bataan Cavite Interlink Bridge
  6. Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island Bridges Project
  7. PNR South Long-Haul Project 
  8. Cebu-Mactan Bridge and Coastal Road Construction Project
  9. Davao Public Transport Modernization Project
  10. LRT Line 1 South Extension Project

Japan is the number one source of ODA for the Philippines in 2023, pledging $12.7 billion. The Asian Development Bank followed suit with $11.43 billion and the World Bank is the third largest lender, pledging $8.19 billion. 

Despite tensions between Beijing and Manila over the West Philippine Sea, China gave an ODA amounting to $1.16 billion. 

NEDA

ODA
