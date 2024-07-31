^

Fruitas seals exclusive distributorship of another legacy brand

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 31, 2024 | 12:00am
Fruitas seals exclusive distributorship of another legacy brand
Fruitas, through subsidiary Balai ni Fruitas Inc., sealed an agreement with D' Famous Red Box Corp. to exclusively distribute the iconic Polland Hopia brand in Cebu and Zamboanga.
MANILA, Philippines — Fruitas Holdings Inc. has secured an exclusive partnership with another legacy brand, expanding the portfolio of products the company is allowed to distribute.

Fruitas, through subsidiary Balai ni Fruitas Inc., sealed an agreement with D’ Famous Red Box Corp. to exclusively distribute the iconic Polland Hopia brand in Cebu and Zamboanga.

Polland Hopia is a brand renowned for its authentic mung bean cakes (hopia), offering an array of flavors catering to a variety of customer preferences.

Balai expects the distribution rights for Polland Hopia in Cebu and Zamboanga to expand revenue stream as well as foster deeper consumer loyalty.

Polland Hopia, which has been enjoyed by Filipinos since 1966, will also be available in Balai Pandesal community stores on a non-exclusive basis.

The agreement with D’ Famous Red Box expands Fruitas’ list of exclusive partnerships.

Fruitas had previously entered an agreement with Bukidnon Milk Co. (BMC) to exclusively distribute the latter’s products in Metro Manila.

BMC is known for its premium farm-fresh dairy products sourced from Bukidnon, including its premium whole milk, chocolate milk and diverse yogurt series.

Its offerings complement Fruitas’ fresh fruit juices, providing consumers with an expanded selection of healthy drink options.

“I am immensely proud and delighted for the Fruitas Group as these exclusive distribution agreements underscore the trust and confidence that other brands place in us,” Fruitas president and CEO Lester Yu said.

“At the same time, this reflects our unwavering commitment to deliver wholesome, high-quality products that resonate deeply with Filipino consumers, much like Fruitas itself. We look forward to introducing even more innovative offerings from Fruitas in the future,” he said.

Fruitas ended the first quarter with a store network of 825 across its diverse portfolio.

The company operates over 30 brands in its portfolio, which includes well-loved food concepts Fruitas Fresh from Babot’s Farm, Buko Loco, Balai Pandesal, Buko ni Fruitas, De Original Jamaican Pattie, Johnn Lemon, Juice Avenue, Black Pearl, Friends Fries, Sabroso Lechon, Ling Nam and Fly Kitchen.

FRUITAS HOLDINGS INC.
