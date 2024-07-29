^

Business

Design changes hike cost of building MRT- 4

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
July 29, 2024 | 12:00am
Design changes hike cost of building MRT- 4
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) eyes to sign the loans for the Metro Rail Transit Line 4 (MRT-4) within the year to get the civil works started as soon as possible.
The STAR / Michael Varcas, File

MANILA, Philippines —  The government is gearing up to take on higher debt for the construction of a railway to Taytay, Rizal as the project will require more capital to cover the changes in its technical structure.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) eyes to sign the loans for the Metro Rail Transit Line 4 (MRT-4) within the year to get the civil works started as soon as possible.

Currently, the DOTr is waiting for the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) to approve the adjustment in the cost of building MRT-4.

Transportation Undersecretary Timothy John Batan said the project cost would likely increase by double digits than initially planned. Originally, MRT-4 was estimated to cost P59.3 billion, but it has to be changed to cover design revisions.

Previously, the government had wanted to put up the MRT-4 as a monorail between Quezon City and Taytay. Under this, the proposal was to borrow $1 billion from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and $537.4 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

However, the DOTr decided to change the MRT-4 to a metro rail system to accommodate future demand for public transport in the eastern metro.

“We are still targeting to have these [loans] approved by the ADB board, as well as AIIB board, within the year, as right now we need to get a NEDA board re-approval first,” Batan said.

“When we reviewed the passenger projections, we saw that passenger projections in the eastern [corridor] of Metro Manila, which is really the catchment of the MRT-4 – everything from Pasig, Ortigas, Manila East, Taytay, Angono, Binangonan – the demand cannot be served by monorail,” he added.

In the revised project structure, Batan said the ADB and AIIB will still cover up to 85 percent of the capital requirements. The government, for its part, will shoulder the remaining cost.

Based on the latest design, a copy of which was obtained by The STAR, the MRT-4 will span 12.7 kilometers with 10 stations. The railway will place five of its stations in Metro Manila: in EDSA in Quezon City and in Meralco, Tiendesitas, Rosario and St. Joseph in Pasig City.

In Rizal, the MRT-4 will pass through Cainta Junction, San Juan, Tikling Junction, Manila East Road and Taytay.

Upon completion, the MRT-4 will bring down the travel time from Ortigas to Taytay to less than an hour, from three hours currently.

vuukle comment

DOTR

MRT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US defends law forcing sale of TikTok app

US defends law forcing sale of TikTok app

By Glenn Chapman | 9 hours ago
TikTok's collection of user data makes it a national security threat, the US Justice Department said Friday in response to...
Business
fbtw

GBF renews commitment to ‘Iskolar ni Juan’ program

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Gokongwei Brothers Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Gokongwei Group, is committed to intensifying its mission of providing a pathway to education and employment after a decade of successful implementation...
Business
fbtw
BDO cuts costs by retrofitting old buildings

BDO cuts costs by retrofitting old buildings

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Sy-led BDO Unibank Inc. continues to manage greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption by retrofitting old buildings,...
Business
fbtw

Investing in Philippines future

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
The simplest facts first: we’ve waited 30 years for the country’s primary gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, to get a much-needed upgrade. Not just a facelift: a real, honest-to-goodness...
Business
fbtw

Creating good impressions

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
“You will never get a second chance to create a first impression.”
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Stocks ready to move past typhoon impact

Stocks ready to move past typhoon impact

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The local stock market is ready to move past the onslaught of Super Typhoon Carina as it looks for fresh catalysts to support...
Business
fbtw
SEC remains optimistic on removal of Binance in Google, Apple app stores

SEC remains optimistic on removal of Binance in Google, Apple app stores

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The country’s corporate regulator remains optimistic that its call for the removal of applications operated by cryptocurrency...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee reevaluating preferred share offer, mulls other options

Jollibee reevaluating preferred share offer, mulls other options

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. is reevaluating its previously planned preferred shares offering this year,...
Business
fbtw

Flood of corruption?

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
At the height of the torrential downpour last Wednesday afternoon, I went to the fourth level of the parking building of our condo to take a look at how the Marikina River was doing.
Business
fbtw
ADB to lend $4.98 billion to Philippines this year

ADB to lend $4.98 billion to Philippines this year

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Asian Development Bank is eyeing to extend $4.98 billion in loans to the Philippines for this year for projects to support...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with