^

Business

‘Efficient infrastructure to drive growth in emerging markets’

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
July 28, 2024 | 12:00am
â��Efficient infrastructure to drive growth in emerging marketsâ��
In a report by S&P Asia-Pacific economist Vishrut Rana and chief economist Louis Kuijs, the debt watcher said economies can unlock higher growth rates through more efficient use of infrastructure.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — A significant improvement in infrastructure and logistics will help support economic growth for emerging markets in Asia, including the Philippines, through higher infrastructure investments on top of efficiency gains, according to S&P Global Ratings.

In a report by S&P Asia-Pacific economist Vishrut Rana and chief economist Louis Kuijs, the debt watcher said economies can unlock higher growth rates through more efficient use of infrastructure.

“Improved infrastructure performance raises an economy’s productive capacity. Firms need to be able to easily, quickly, and cost-efficiently source and ship inputs and products to maintain smooth operations and boost competitiveness,” the authors said.

Rana and Kuijs said public fixed investment assets are low in the Philippines. However, they said the country’s public-private partnership capital assets are higher than global averages or about 6.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), which could add to the available total public assets.

The logistics performance index (LPI) scores of the Philippines, or the World Bank’s measure for infrastructure delivery, have also improved significantly since 2014.

However, as emerging market (EM) economies grow, they need to invest more to maintain enough infrastructure compared to the larger global economy.

“Emerging Asia has higher growth rates than the global median: just sustaining the capital stock relative to the economy requires meaningful investment,” Rana and Kuijs said.

Moreover, emerging market economies in Asia would have to grow their capital stocks relative to the size of the economy to support higher income levels.

“This means there are three investment requirements for economies: replace and maintain depreciating capital, support the growth of the economy to ensure adequate levels of capital stock relative to the economy and grow capital stocks relative to the economy to unlock higher growth rates,” they said.

Emerging market economies in the region could also use creative options to improve infrastructure delivery.

“Such efficiency gains are significant as the pandemic eroded the available public funding for infrastructure outlays in the region. This means growing public infrastructure assets may be harder,” they said.

Meanwhile, improving soft infrastructure is crucial to improving overall infrastructure efficiency. Soft infrastructure refers to the social and institutional frameworks that enable economic activity, innovation and societal well-being.

Streamlining regulations, process improvements, more efficient maintenance and enabling greater private sector participation are some examples of soft infrastructure.

“Streamlining customs procedures or deregulating tariffs on utilities can smoothen logistics performance, improve returns, and increase the efficiency of existing investment,” Rana and Kuijs said.

“The soft approach can yield material benefits and minimize lower direct public sector capital outlays. They said that Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines have tighter bottlenecks around soft infrastructure and may gain more from this area,” they said.

The government ramped up its infrastructure spending to P118.9 billion in April, 36.2 percent higher than the P87.3 billion in the same period last year.

The substantial increase was due to the spending performance of the implementation of the Department of Public Works and Highways infrastructure projects.

These include the construction, repair and rehabilitation of roads, bridges and flood control structures, as well as the construction of administrative, hospital and multi-purpose buildings.

vuukle comment

S&P GLOBAL RATINGS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The solution is in the problem

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Don’t despair when you are faced with a question that seems to have no answer.
Business
fbtw
World's richest 1% gained US$40 trillion in a decade &mdash; Oxfam

World's richest 1% gained US$40 trillion in a decade — Oxfam

2 days ago
The world's richest 1% increased their fortunes by a total of $42 trillion over the past decade, Oxfam said Thursday, ahead...
Business
fbtw
Reduce PhilHealth premium

Reduce PhilHealth premium

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
Last January, PhilHealth announced that the members’ premium contribution will increase to five percent from four percent...
Business
fbtw
PAL expects delivery of new long-haul jets

PAL expects delivery of new long-haul jets

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has received assurance from European plane maker Airbus that its latest order for long-haul...
Business
fbtw
Inflation may ease in 2025, 2026 &ndash; economists

Inflation may ease in 2025, 2026 – economists

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Private sector economists and external analysts cut their inflation forecasts for 2025 and 2026, with the rate expected to...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

GBF renews commitment to ‘Iskolar ni Juan’ program

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Gokongwei Brothers Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Gokongwei Group, is committed to intensifying its mission of providing a pathway to education and employment after a decade of successful implementation...
Business
fbtw
LPG business fuels Pryce&rsquo;s record profit

LPG business fuels Pryce’s record profit

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Listed Pryce Corp. saw its net income balloon to P1.32 billion in the first half, up by 61 percent from the P819.68 million...
Business
fbtw
Dito tops internet quality in tourist hotbeds

Dito tops internet quality in tourist hotbeds

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The country’s youngest telco is lapping its industry seniors in terms of internet speed, consistency and availability...
Business
fbtw
SEC unveils new digital services

SEC unveils new digital services

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Company registration in the country has become more efficient as the Securities and Exchange Commission introduces new services...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with