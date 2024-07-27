^

Business

A guide to revised IRR of the Charter for Homeowners’ Association

The Philippine Star
July 27, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Revised IRR of the Charter for Homeowners’ Association took effect on Oct. 25, 2021. Whether you are a member, officer or trustee of a homeowner’s association, federation, confederation or involved as a developer, contractor, engineer, architect, security agency, vendor, utility company, financing institution, government agency who needs to deal with homeowner associations, or a lawyer, LGU official, member of the bench, mediator, or arbitrator who is involved in resolving issues, disputes, adjudications, it is your business to learn and update yourself on this topic.

To guide all stakeholders, the Center for Global Best Practices will hold a two-session webinar titled, Revised IRR of the Charter for Homeowners’ Association on  August 20 and 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. via Zoom.

The program will guide attendees on everything they need to know when it comes to creation, management and governance of a homeowners’ association. Those stakeholders planning to have or with existing commercial transactions with HOAs will benefit from the knowledge, practical tips and insights when doing business with a homeowners’ association.

Learn all of these from CGBP course director and lecturer Alvin  Claridades who is the author of more than 20 books including the newly-published “Q & A on Homeowners’ Association, Federation and Confederation”. He served as the Director of Finance Service at the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD). He was the former Director of Legal Services and Asset Reform Group of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council. He is a law professor and is an active bar reviewer specializing in Land Titles, Deeds and Special Proceedings, Remedial Law, and Civil Law. He is also a licensed civil engineer and environmental planner.

Registration is open to the general public. For details and to register, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 / 59.

vuukle comment

LGU
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Reduce PhilHealth premium

Reduce PhilHealth premium

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Last January, PhilHealth announced that the members’ premium contribution will increase to five percent from four percent...
Business
fbtw
World's richest 1% gained US$40 trillion in a decade &mdash; Oxfam

World's richest 1% gained US$40 trillion in a decade — Oxfam

1 day ago
The world's richest 1% increased their fortunes by a total of $42 trillion over the past decade, Oxfam said Thursday, ahead...
Business
fbtw
PAL expects delivery of new long-haul jets

PAL expects delivery of new long-haul jets

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has received assurance from European plane maker Airbus that its latest order for long-haul...
Business
fbtw
Stock market suffers from typhoon&rsquo;s wrath

Stock market suffers from typhoon’s wrath

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Share prices were not spared from the wrath of Typhoon Carina as the stock market plummeted yesterday on its return following...
Business
fbtw
Higher penalties sought for counterfeiting, piracy

Higher penalties sought for counterfeiting, piracy

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines wants higher penalties to be imposed on counterfeiting and piracy as...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cebu Pacific resumes direct flights from Iloilo to Hong Kong, Singapore

Cebu Pacific resumes direct flights from Iloilo to Hong Kong, Singapore

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 43 minutes ago
Budget carrier Cebu Pacific continues to ramp up its expansion outside of Metro Manila, this time blessing Iloilo with direct...
Business
fbtw
Philippines flagged for unreliable broadband service

Philippines flagged for unreliable broadband service

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 43 minutes ago
The Philippines has one of the worst broadband reliability and access distribution in the world, a study showed, in yet another...
Business
fbtw

The solution is in the problem

By Francis J. Kong | 43 minutes ago
Don’t despair when you are faced with a question that seems to have no answer.
Business
fbtw
Ayala Land, Eton pay tribute to Lucio Tan

Ayala Land, Eton pay tribute to Lucio Tan

By Richmond Mercurio | 43 minutes ago
The Ayala Group and Eton Properties have honored the enormous contribution of visionary leader Lucio Tan by naming an integral...
Business
fbtw
4 Japanese firms in Batangas ecozone to hire over 1,400 workers

4 Japanese firms in Batangas ecozone to hire over 1,400 workers

By Louella Desiderio | 43 minutes ago
Four Japanese manufacturing companies with facilities inside the First Philippine Industrial Park (FPIP) economic zone in...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with